Unprovoked Indian firing at ceasefire line sheer violation of international laws: Raja Farooq Haider Khan

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said on Tuesday that the unprovoked Indian firing from across the Cease Fire Line (CFL) was a sheer violation of international laws

Speaking at the floor of AJK Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, he said strongly condemned the ceasefire violations by Indian armed forces, and said 13 Constituencies were directly affected by the Indian firing. However, Neelum, Karnah, Haveli, Abbaspur, Nakyal, Goyi and Samahni were badly affected.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan said over 600,000 population reside near CFL.

He refuted the Indian allegations of targeting terrorists' camps and said scores of houses and 42 shops were destroyed at Joora in Neelum Valley.

The AJK prime minister said a hospital at Authmuqam was destroyed by Indian artillery fire.

Raja Farooq Haider assured the house that community bunkers would be constructed, adding if needed, the population living close to CFL would be shifted to safe places to safeguard them from Indian hostilities. "The government has mobilized its relevant departments in this regard", he told.

"Extremist RSS ideology is targeting the minorities across India. Such mentality has besieged eight million Kashmiris from last 79 days and has imposed a prolonged curfew and communication blackout in the valley", Haider further said.

He welcomed the visit of foreign envoys at CFL, and said people of Jammu and Kashmir were standing shoulder to shoulder with their valiant armed forces and were ready to foil the nefarious designs of the enemy.

Referring to a question, Raja Farooq Haider Khan informed the house that Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to earthquake hit Mirpur had assured all out support to the AJK government in the reconstruction process.

Earlier, in its session, the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly strongly condemned Cease Fire Line (CFL) violations by India targeting civilian and government and public properties.

The House demanded of the United Nations to take a serious notice of the Indian unprovoked firing and said escalating tension between the two countries will jeopardize peace in South Asia.

The house passed The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Clinical Laboratories Regulatory Authority Act, 2019 and The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Land Acquisition (Amendment) Act, 2016 while The Removal from Service (Special Powers) Act, 2001 and The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Constitution of Shariat Appellate Bench of the High Court (Amendment) Act, 2019 were presented in the house.