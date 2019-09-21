UNSG maintains artificial balance between Pakistan, India: Masood Khan

The AJK President, Sardar Masood Khan has lamented that the UN Secretary-General is trying to maintain an artificial balance between Pakistan and India through his very cautious statements on the annexation of occupied Kashmir to the Indian Union

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st September, 2019) The AJK President, Sardar Masood Khan has lamented that the UN Secretary-General is trying to maintain an artificial balance between Pakistan and India through his very cautious statements on the annexation of occupied Kashmir to the Indian Union.

Speaking at a national security workshop held at the National Defense University here, he said that by imposing indefinite curfew and media blockade, Narendra Modi regime had virtually cut off the people of disputed Jammu and Kashmir territory from the rest of the world for the last 47 days.

He said that the Kashmiri people in the held territory remain confined to their homes without any food and water, while hospitals have run out of life saving medicines.

"Now the detainees are being shifted to most notorious prisons all over northern India so as to punish them for demanding their internationally recognized right of self-determination," he added.

The AJK president expressed his satisfaction that global media has started criticizing the Indian actions, and had helped develop a factual narrative on the situation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He appreciated China for supporting Pakistan's stand on the Kashmir issue, and said that the European parliament have had a formal plenary session on Kashmir while the Friends of Kashmir also held a debate on the issue in the European Parliament.

Sardar Masood Khan said that India had adopted a four-pronged policy on Kashmir based on 1) use of brute force; 2) economic blandishments; 3) political support to pro-India parties; and 4) to project Kashmiri people as terrorists being supported by Pakistan. "This policy of Hindu fanaticism is reminiscent of Nazism and fascism," he added.

He said that Modi regime is poised to disintegrate Pakistan and retake Azad Kashmir through proxy wars. "Pakistan will have to strengthen its economy and invest in the militaristic prowess," he said adding that most importantly, we will have to craft national unity, and the military will have to remain prepared to counter any eventuality.

The AJK president suggested that India has always used dialogue process as a time-buying ploy, and various rounds of bilateral talks over the years have proved counterproductive.

He stressed the international community to take notice of the Indian threats of using nuclear weapons against Pakistan.

Replying to questions from the audience, the AJK president said that India had been holding South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation, hostage but despite its weakness, the association has the potential of being economic connectivity among the member states.

President National Defense University, Lt Gen Amer Riaz also spoke on the occasion.