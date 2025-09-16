Open Menu

7X, Jordan Post Sign MoU To Boost Postal, Digital Cooperation At 28th Universal Postal Congress

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2025 | 05:45 PM

7X, Jordan Post sign MoU to boost postal, digital cooperation at 28th Universal Postal Congress

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2025) 7X, the UAE’s leading trade, transport and logistics holding group and the official representative of the UAE in the Universal Postal Union (UPU), signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jordan Post to strengthen cooperation in postal services, bilateral agreements and digital transformation.

The agreement was formalised after a high-level meeting between 7X’s delegation and the delegation of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, headed by Director-General of the Jordan Post, Hanadi Al-Tayeb, which was held on the sidelines of the 28th Universal Postal CongressDubai 2025.

The meeting facilitated important discussions on unlocking new avenues for collaboration and knowledge exchange between both entities in the postal and logistics sectors.

The MoU aims to strengthen the postal system through 7X’s cutting-edge digital solutions. At the forefront of this vision is ‘Waslah Post’, the world’s first digital marketplace aggregating postal operators, offering national postal networks direct access to global mail and commercial flows, and improving efficiency while reducing operational costs. The partnership is especially beneficial for SMEs and local vendors, as it provides them with transparent and reliable shipping solutions to compete effectively in international eCommerce markets.

Tariq Ahmed Al Wahedi, Group CEO of 7X, said, “This partnership reinforces the robust bilateral ties between both nations, further highlighting 7X’s commitment to advancing international cooperation in building a modern and intelligent postal system. It further serves as a key enabler of knowledge-sharing and innovation, positioning postal services as the cornerstone of economic development and inclusive eCommerce.

Our cutting-edge digital solutions such as ‘Waslah Post’, will support digital transformation efforts, while creating an exemplary model for global postal integration that connects communities and aligns with the digital economy’s future.”

Meanwhile, Hanadi Al-Tayeb said, “Jordan Post remains committed to openness and active collaboration with our regional and international partners, with 7X at the forefront of this effort. The signing of this MoU reflects our firm belief in the importance of digital transformation within the postal and logistics sector and the need to keep pace with the rapid changes in global e-commerce and the digital economy. At Jordan Post, we have a clear strategic objective to empower SMEs, support merchants and entrepreneurs, and enable their access to international markets through advanced digital platforms and innovative logistics solutions.”
“This collaboration is a significant step forward in positioning Jordan more prominently on the global postal and logistics map. It aligns with the vision of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to build an integrated and sustainable digital economy that serves citizens and enhances Jordan’s competitiveness regionally and internationally. We are grateful to our partners at 7X for their trust, and we reaffirm our full commitment to working together to deliver tangible achievements that will advance the sector and contribute to the growth of the national economy,” Al-Tayeb added.

The initiative showcases the UAE’s ongoing efforts to foster international partnerships and advance postal and logistics networks, paving the way for an integrated, sustainable digital economy at both regional and international levels.

Related Topics

World Exchange UAE Dubai Congress Market Post Agreement Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from ju ..

IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from judicial work

2 hours ago
 UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitte ..

UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergraduate students

2 hours ago
 SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Shar ..

SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Sharjah

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran ..

Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran have begun

3 hours ago
 NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar ..

NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar winds days in advance

3 hours ago
Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen ..

Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen trade, investment relations

3 hours ago
 Official welcome ceremony held for UAE President� ..

Official welcome ceremony held for UAE President’s arrival in Shusha, Azerbaij ..

3 hours ago
 China launches internet technology test satellite

China launches internet technology test satellite

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Da ..

3 hours ago
 Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic ..

Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit in Doha

4 hours ago
 Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forg ..

Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forgiving accused

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East