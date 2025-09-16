ADQ, Azerbaijan Investment Holding sign MoU

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARABAKH, Azerbaijan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2025) ADQ, an active sovereign investor focused on critical infrastructure and global supply chains, and Azerbaijan Investment Holding (AIH) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore avenues of collaboration aimed at advancing shared development objectives.

As part of this agreement, the parties will examine prospects in the financial services sector, with particular emphasis on initiatives that deepen market connectivity and build a more resilient investment ecosystem to support sustainable growth.

The partnership builds on the joint investment platform launched in December 2023, under which ADQ and AIH committed equal capital to advance projects in sectors such as agriculture, technology, pharmaceuticals, and energy infrastructure across Azerbaijan, the UAE, and Central Asia, with potential expansion into other markets.

Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of ADQ, said, “The latest agreement with Azerbaijan Investment Holding demonstrates our ability to build long-term and mutually beneficial partnerships with aligned institutions, while showcasing ADQ’s approach of deploying patient capital and investment expertise to advance priority sectors across key geographies. Through this, we are enabling the diversification of economies, driving industrial expansion, and creating opportunities that strengthen regional connectivity and global competitiveness.

”

Ruslan Alikhanov, Chief Executive Officer of Azerbaijan Investment Holding, said, “Our partnership with ADQ marks an important step in unlocking new opportunities for Azerbaijan’s continued progress. Working together, we are channeling capital and expertise into key industries, fostering more diversified growth across the country. This collaboration fuels our ambitions for economic transformation, strengthens connections within the region, and helps position Azerbaijan as a dynamic participant on the global stage.”

Established in 2020, AIH serves as a strategic vehicle for managing and strengthening the performance of state-owned enterprises. By fostering stronger governance, improving efficiency, and channeling investment into key areas, AIH supports Azerbaijan’s economic modernisation and plays an active role in shaping the country’s long-term growth and prosperity.

Trade and investment ties between the UAE and Azerbaijan continue to deepen, with non-oil trade rising by forty-three percent year-on-year to reach US$2.4 billion in 2024. The UAE has emerged as one of Azerbaijan’s key economic partners with investments exceeding US$1 billion, underscoring the strength of a bilateral relationship that has endured since 1992.