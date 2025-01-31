Abdulla Al Hamed discusses strategic partnership with Rockstar Games

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2025) Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office and Chairman of the UAE Media Council, met with Neil Stephen, General Manager of Rockstar Games, who is visiting the UAE to explore opportunities for enhancing bilateral cooperation in the gaming industry.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary-General of the UAE Media Council, and Maitha Majed Al Suwaidi, CEO of Strategy and Media Policy of the UAE Media Council, along with several senior executives from Rockstar Games.

Discussions focused on expanding collaboration to strengthen the presence of leading global companies in the UAE’s media sector while leveraging the country’s advanced investment environment, which offers state-of-the-art infrastructure and flexible regulations that support the growth of the gaming industry.

Al Hamed emphasised that the UAE continues to solidify its position as a global hub for media and gaming, highlighting the importance of establishing a sustainable ecosystem that nurtures startups and young talent in game development, further enhancing the country’s global media competitiveness.

He noted that the gaming industry has evolved beyond entertainment to become a key pillar of the global economy, contributing to job creation, fostering innovation, and driving the creative economy, aligning with the UAE’s visionary leadership.

The meeting also discussed initiatives to support local talent and enhance their capabilities through training programmes and collaborative projects with leading global gaming companies.