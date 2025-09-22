President offers condolences on passing of Major General Ahmed Al-Raisi’s mother

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today offered his condolences on the passing of the mother of Major General Dr Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi.

During his visit to the condolence majlis in Abu Dhabi, His Highness expressed his sincere sympathies to the family, praying that God grant His mercy to the departed and bless her loved ones with strength and solace.

Accompanying His Highness were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; and several senior officials.