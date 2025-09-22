President Offers Condolences On Passing Of Major General Ahmed Al-Raisi’s Mother
Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2025 | 09:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today offered his condolences on the passing of the mother of Major General Dr Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi.
During his visit to the condolence majlis in Abu Dhabi, His Highness expressed his sincere sympathies to the family, praying that God grant His mercy to the departed and bless her loved ones with strength and solace.
Accompanying His Highness were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; and several senior officials.
Recent Stories
Multan court sentences Jamshed Dasti to 17 years in fake degree case
UAE-Korea Joint Business Council discusses formation of sectoral working groups
Congress slams Modi govt’s Palestine policy as ‘shameful, moral cowardice’
In-laws torture woman, case registered
Defense agreement shatters dream of Greater Israel: Tahir Ashrafi
Regular pilot project of e-taxi scheme launched in Punjab
Bangladeshi high commissioner lauds Pakistan's smart security model
Anti-Land Grabbing Act 2025 on cards
Law Minister presents NFC Award Report 2022 in KP Assembly
27th ICOM General Conference to transform global museum dialogue
Dubai Municipality, NEA launch Project Management Experts Programme
Hanif Abbasi credits PM Shahbaz Sharif for Pak-Saudi strategic agreement
More Stories From Middle East
-
President offers condolences on passing of Major General Ahmed Al-Raisi’s mother2 minutes ago
-
UAE-Korea Joint Business Council discusses formation of sectoral working groups17 minutes ago
-
Nama PWP inks deal with Masdar-led consortium, OQAE for Oman’s first utility-scale solar, battery ..32 minutes ago
-
27th ICOM General Conference to transform global museum dialogue47 minutes ago
-
Dubai Municipality, NEA launch Project Management Experts Programme47 minutes ago
-
Social Capital 2026 conference to bring global thought leaders to Dubai1 hour ago
-
UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi adds three international showdowns to stacked line-up1 hour ago
-
CDA launches ‘Community Majlis Consultant’ initiative2 hours ago
-
TII, NVIDIA launch Middle East’s first Joint Lab for AI & Robotics in Abu Dhabi2 hours ago
-
New research reveals Arab youth seek future uniting identity, creativity, technology2 hours ago
-
DP World, eCitizen join forces to transform customs clearance in Kenya2 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed reaffirms Dubai’s development vision as city tops global Greenfield FDI list y ..2 hours ago