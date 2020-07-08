Abdullah bin Zayed to visit Korea on Friday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, will next Friday, embark on a state visit to the Republic of South Korea on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the UAE and East Asian nation.

During the visit, Sheikh Abdullah will hold talks with senior Korean officials about ways of further strengthening ties of friendship and strategic cooperation between the two friendly countries in addition to the latest regional and global developments and issues of common interest.

"The UAE and Korea enjoy a strategic partnership, distinguished, close relations and constructive joint cooperation," Sheikh Abdullah said in a statement to mark the occasion.

"On the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our friendly countries, we celebrate the achievements that this strategic partnership has made in several sectors. We also, reiterate our resolve to progress steadily on the course of advancing Emirati-Korean relations to the prosperous outlook that fulfils the aspirations of the two countries' leaderships for the benefit and good of their people," he added.