Abu Dhabi and Cuba chambers discuss boosting investments in renewable energy

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2021) Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has discussed with Ruben Ramos Arrieta, Vice President of the Cuban Chamber of Commerce, means of developing economic cooperation channels between Abu Dhabi and Cuba, and boosting communication between the business communities of both sides.

This came during the meeting held between them as part of Abu Dhabi Chamber’s participation in Dubai Expo 2020.

Al Mheiri said that economic cooperation between the UAE and Cuba is diverse, covering all sectors, with a special focus on innovation, technology, economic diversification and renewable energy.

He highlighted Cuba's position as one of the UAE's key trade partners in the Caribbean region and that trade exchange between them continues to grow.

The Director-General gave a detailed explanation on the services the Chamber offers to businesses in Abu Dhabi, underscoring the features of Abu Dhabi's attractive investment environment, including conducive legislations, advanced infrastructure and the government's economic initiatives and incentives to facilitate doing businesses.

"It is important to work together to support and empower businesses in Abu Dhabi and Cuba and to share information and economic solutions," he said.

For his part, Arrieta expressed high hopes in building strong economic, trade, tourism, and investment relations, describing the UAE and Cuba as strong economies and doorways to the markets of the middle East and Latin America.

He added that Cuba is attaches special importance to strengthening joint relations with the UAE and pushing the trade between the two countries to new levels, giving the opportunity for businesses to benefit from the promising investment opportunities available in diverse sectors, including healthcare and renewable energy.