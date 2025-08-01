Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship kicks off in Al Ain

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2025) The inaugural Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship 2025, organised by International Vision sports Management (IVSM), kicked off today, Friday, at ADNEC Centre Al Ain.

The three-day event, running until August 3, is bringing more than a thousand athletes from over 60 countries to Al Ain Region for a highly anticipated showcase of elite grappling.

This initiative is held in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and under the umbrella of Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP).

In attendance on the opening day were Saeed Al Dhaheri, Destination Management Department Director at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, Tareq Al Bahri, General Manager of International Vision Sports Management; and Kenneth Milimo Nganga, Ambassador of the Republic of Kenya to the UAE.

Day one featured matches in the professional divisions through to the semi-final stage. Athletes delivered intense and high-level performances in front of an enthusiastic audience, with many grabbing their spots in the finals and a chance to earn 2,000 AJP ranking points along with lucrative cash prizes.

Tareq Al Bahri, General Manager of International Vision Sports Management, said, “The Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship is a valuable addition to our impressive roster of local and international events and a new chapter in the sporting legacy we are building in Abu Dhabi. We have ensured the championship is staged at the highest level, offering grappling athletes a professional platform to showcase their talent on the world stage, right from the heart of the global capital of jiu-jitsu.

“The successful turnout of more than athletes from over 60 countries, along with the remarkable public attendance, once again highlights Abu Dhabi’s excellence in delivering international sporting events to the highest standards.

“We witnessed outstanding performances today from competitors in the professional divisions. Their advanced techniques and vast experience reflect years of dedication to the sport.”

Abdullah Saqr Abdullah, an athlete from M.O.D academy competing in the 85 kg professional division, said, “We began preparing for this championship well in advance, knowing it would be a high-level and brand-new competition that demands great focus. That raises the level of challenge, especially as we aim to earn as many ranking points as possible. The matches today have been extremely competitive, with a large number of participants, which pushes us to give even more to secure victory.”

The official championship shirt was unveiled during a press conference at ADNEC Centre Al Ain yesterday, and the championship continues tomorrow (Saturday), with action set to intensify as the youth and amateur divisions get underway. The final day promises to deliver even more excitement, with the playoffs and finals determining the top Names in global grappling.