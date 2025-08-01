China Reports Dramatic H1 Surge In Cruise Passenger Throughput
Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2025 | 09:15 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2025) As marine tourism surges in popularity, China has reported that it saw an explosive cruise passenger throughput increase during the first half of 2025, official data showed on Friday.
The total cruise passenger throughput surged 40.1%t year-on-year during the period, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources.
The ministry attributed the surge to supportive policies, improved supply and rising travel demand, according to Xinhua.
From January to June, the marine tourism sector generated an added value of 771.8 billion Yuan (about US$108 billion), which was up 8% year-on-year.
With the peak summer travel season now underway, cruises and other areas of marine tourism are expected to rise to even greater popularity, the ministry said.
Recent Stories
Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat
GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion
Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July
Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine
UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day
Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
More Stories From Middle East
-
Dubai Land Department: 24 real estate projects worth AED4.5 billion completed in H1 20259 minutes ago
-
China-Mongolia border port handles milestone 20,000 China-Europe freight trains1 hour ago
-
Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat1 hour ago
-
GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion3 hours ago
-
Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July3 hours ago
-
Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine3 hours ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day4 hours ago
-
Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation5 hours ago
-
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young Horses 2025 in Fran ..13 hours ago
-
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain15 hours ago
-
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship in Al Ain16 hours ago
-
Seven more die from famine in Gaza as death toll reaches 16918 hours ago