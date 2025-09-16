- Home
- Middle East
- Jordan
- Leaders of Canada, France, Egypt, Jordan, United Kingdom discuss Middle East situation
Leaders Of Canada, France, Egypt, Jordan, United Kingdom Discuss Middle East Situation
Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2025 | 01:30 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2025) OTTAWA, 16th September, 2025 (WAM) – A statement by the office of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said that the leaders of Canada, France, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, and the United Kingdom all agreed on the need to focus efforts on strengthening peace and security, including reaching a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, securing the release of all hostages, disarming Hamas, and increasing the flow of humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians.
The statement added that the leaders’ agreement came during a phone call Monday in which they discussed the situation in the middle East.
Recent Stories
Sri Lanka secure second consecutive win, eliminate Hong Kong from Asia Cup 2025
Another abductee safely recovered in Rajanpur’s Katcha area
Punjab universities sign historic MoU to launch ISLAH Consortium
At Arab Islamic summit, PM condemns Israeli attack on Doha; meets leaders of Sau ..
SBP maintains policy rate at 11% in wake of evolving post flood macroeconomic ou ..
PM meets Egypt president; says Arab Summit vital step to show Muslim world unity
VEC set up at district level to create awareness of voting among public: Waseem
Jail Health Program initiated in Balochistan on directive of CM: Balochistan Hea ..
PAEC Chairman highlights Pakistan’s climate vulnerability, nuclear contributio ..
CPEC mega project to change destiny of adjoining countries: Balochistan Governor ..
Balochistan govt launches Jail Health Program to ensure standard healthcare for ..
Two killed, one injured in Kahota road accident
More Stories From Middle East
-
Leaders of Canada, France, Egypt, Jordan, United Kingdom discuss Middle East situation45 seconds ago
-
Final Communiqué of Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit emphasises collective security, categorical rejec ..46 minutes ago
-
Embassy of Mexico celebrates National Day2 hours ago
-
US, China reach framework agreement for TikTok2 hours ago
-
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi expands reach in Egypt with new non-stop flights to Assiut2 hours ago
-
International Muay Thai Federation commends UAE for its effective efforts in developing sport of Mua ..2 hours ago
-
Saif bin Zayed attends Rabdan Academy 2025 Graduation Ceremony3 hours ago
-
Ahmed bin Saeed opens ISM Middle East 2025 & Private Label Middle East 2025 at DWTC4 hours ago
-
Mansoor bin Mohammed launches design challenge to impart new visual identity for DSC reflecting Duba ..4 hours ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed participates on behalf of UAE President in Extraordinary GCC & Emergency Arab-Isla ..4 hours ago
-
UAE participates in Asian Parliamentary Assembly meeting in Bahrain5 hours ago
-
DCT Abu Dhabi leads global efforts to safeguard heritage5 hours ago