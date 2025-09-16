Open Menu

Leaders Of Canada, France, Egypt, Jordan, United Kingdom Discuss Middle East Situation

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2025 | 01:30 AM

Leaders of Canada, France, Egypt, Jordan, United Kingdom discuss Middle East situation

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2025) OTTAWA, 16th September, 2025 (WAM) – A statement by the office of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said that the leaders of Canada, France, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, and the United Kingdom all agreed on the need to focus efforts on strengthening peace and security, including reaching a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, securing the release of all hostages, disarming Hamas, and increasing the flow of humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians.

The statement added that the leaders’ agreement came during a phone call Monday in which they discussed the situation in the middle East.

