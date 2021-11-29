UrduPoint.com

Commemoration Day An Honourable Chapter In Nation's History: Ajman Ruler

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, stressed that Commemoration Day is a day of pride and appreciation, and an honourable chapter in the country’s history and a reason to commemorate the martyrs, affirming the sacrifices of the country’s valiant sons are highly appreciated in everyone’s souls.

In a statement given to "Nation Shield," the UAE Armed Forces' magazine, on the occasion of Commemoration Day (30th November), H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid said "on this day, the people are rallying around the UAE’s leadership with true and loving hearts".

Below is the statement in full: "Commemoration Day is an honourable day and chapter of the country’s history and a reason to commemorate our martyrs, who have sacrificed themselves for the UAE while performing their national duties, both inside and outside the country, in civil, military and humanitarian fields.

The resolution of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to designate 30th of November as Commemoration Day highlights the fact the UAE’s leadership never forgets our martyrs, who have sacrificed their lives to defend the country and protect peace and stability.

The epic glories of our valiant sons are highly appreciated in our souls as they demonstrate the best forms of loyalty and patriotism. Our sons stood together to combat our enemies, in line with the foundations established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and which are being followed by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The UAE has offered one martyr after another in defence of legitimacy, led by their sense of patriotism, loyalty and sacrifice while performing their sacred duty.

On Commemoration Day, the people are rallying around the UAE’s leadership with true loving hearts to continue the process and renew their loyalty, united by the precious sacrifices of the generation of the Founding Fathers and the immortal values they ingrained.

We pray to Allah Almighty to grant the martyrs of the nation mercy, and their families patience and serenity."

