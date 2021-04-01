Department of Health - Abu Dhabi wins 13 awards in 2021 Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2021) ABU DHABI, 31st March, 2021 (WAM)The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in Abu Dhabi, and Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, today was named the winner of 13 awards in the 2021 middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, sponsored by the RAK Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

DoH has won several Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Awards for an array of its innovative initiatives, including its unique response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has positioned the Emirate of Abu Dhabi at the global forefront in various aspects and industries. The Department has won 7 Gold awards, which was the highest number of Gold awards on the list, besides winning two Silver and four Bronze awards.

The initiatives for which DoH has won the Stevie Awards included the Abu Dhabi Healthcare Quality Index "Muashir", the Healthcare Programme for Senior Citizens and Individuals with Chronic Illnesses, the nation-wide awareness campaign against COVID-19, and Artificial Intelligent Solution in Exam Delivery.

Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi has also won two prestigious Stevie Awards, namely the Gold Award for "Innovative Management in Government - Organizations with 100 or More Employees" and for "Government Hero of the Year", in the COVID-19 response category.

On this occasion, Al Hamed expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation towards the UAE wise leadership, for their continuous support, which enabled the healthcare sector in Abu Dhabi to make remarkable achievements in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, lead by example globally, and earn such honours, through the efforts made to ensure the health and safety of all members of community in line with the directives of the wise leadership since the beginning of the pandemic.

Al Hamed commented: Abu Dhabi has led by example and attracted the attention of the world with its unique response to the COVID-19 pandemic. I am filled with indescribable pride of the DoH team, who, in cooperation with our partners, was able to make so many achievements that cemented Abu Dhabi's position on the global healthcare map, and reinforced its role within the global efforts to safeguard the health and safety of societies.

Despite the challenges we faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, our team continued, without halt or rest, to mobilise all efforts to ensure the health and well-being of all members of the community, and prioritised providing them with timely healthcare, preventive and curative services in line with international standards. One of the most prominent examples is the Abu Dhabi Healthcare Quality Index "Muashir", which has won several Gold awards.

Al Hamed added: "Looking back at last year, it was indeed a difficult and challenging time, but out of adversity comes opportunity. Driven by the ongoing support of our wise leadership, and the dedication and tireless work of the frontline heroes, the DoH’s teams, the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, and all entities in the private and public sector, we were able to overcome this crisis. I dedicate these awards to everyone who has contributed towards the development and progress of Abu Dhabi."

More than 400 nominations from organisations across the Middle East and North Africa were considered this year in categories such as Award for Excellence in Innovation in Products & Services, Award for Innovative Management, and Award for Innovation in Corporate Websites, among many others. Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 60 executives around the world acting as judges on six juries.

The Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards are the only business awards program to recognise innovation in the workplace in 17 nations in the Middle East and North Africa. The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world's premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in programs such as The International Business Awards for 19 years. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners during a virtual ceremony on 2 June.

Details about the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards and the list of Stevie Award winners are available at http://MENA.Stevieawards.com.