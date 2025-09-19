Great Wall Marathon Of Huairou, Zayed Charity Run To Kick Off Tomorrow In Beijing
Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2025 | 02:45 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2025) The Great Wall Marathon of Huairou 2025 & Zayed Charity Run are set to take place on Saturday in Beijing. The event is regarded as a unique global experience that integrates sport, culture, and community spirit.
The flagship 10-kilometre race, a robot run, a 5-kilometre family run and a dedicated run for People of Determination, all scheduled for 20th September, with around 2,000 runners expected to take part.
On 21st September, both the full marathon and the half marathon will be held, with participation expected from approximately 15,000 runners representing countries across the globe. In addition, the programme features a series of community and cultural activities taking place from 19th to 22nd September.
This year’s marathon is organised in collaboration with the People’s Government of Huairou District, Beijing Municipality, the Beijing Athletics Association, and the Huairou District Sports Bureau, in partnership with the Zayed Charity Run and with the support of the UAE Embassy to the People's Republic of China.
It represents the largest sporting event ever held at the district level in Beijing, underscoring the deepening sports and cultural ties between the two nations.
The UAE Embassy in China inaugurated the “Al Bait Al Emarati” as part of the race’s accompanying events. Hosted at Mutianyu Great Wall of China from 19th to 22nd September, “Al Bait Al Emarati” cultural fair will showcase a rich programme of cultural activities, offering visitors an immersive experience of authentic Emirati traditions.
Lt. Gen. (retired) Mohamed Helal Alkaabi, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the Zayed Charity Run, said, “The Zayed Charity Run was launched in Abu Dhabi in 2001 as a beacon illuminating the paths of giving. Since then, it has grown into an international event and today reaches Beijing in collaboration with the Great Wall Marathon in Huairou.
It proudly carries the name of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, reinforcing the values of generosity, humanity, and support for patients and those in need around the world.”
Al Kaabi added that the run, throughout its history, has remained committed to supporting local charities in every host city. In this year’s Beijing edition, donations will go to the Huairou District Women’s Federation, the Huairou District Disabled Persons’ Federation, the Red Cross Society in Beijing Huairou, and the Children’s Welfare Institute in Huairou.
The event marks a new chapter in the journey of the Zayed Charity Run, which was first launched in Abu Dhabi in 2001, inspired by the noble humanitarian values of the late His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in charitable and humanitarian work.
Since then, the run has expanded through 22 local editions and several international editions - including New York since 2005 and Cairo since 2014 - growing into a global symbol of the UAE that unites humanitarian and sporting goals. It helps support those in need, most notably supporting treatment for patients with chronic illnesses such as kidney disease, cancer, and heart conditions, while also contributing to children’s hospitals and medical research.
The 2025–2026 season will mark the most significant expansion in the history of the Zayed Charity Run, with six major international stops: China, the Brazil, the UAE, Egypt, the US, and Hungary.
This milestone underscores the race’s growing global presence, as it will, for the first time, span three new continents - Asia, South America, and Europe - building on the success of its established editions in Abu Dhabi, New York, and Cairo.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, says president Zardari
Punjab launches rehabilitation drive for flood victims
Pakistan faces 4–5 week delay in repairing damaged internet cables, says IT se ..
ICC raises objection over filming incident, Pakistan team faces fresh controvers ..
Monsoon ends in punjab, floodwaters recede: PDMA
How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC and the global markets
Vivo Announces Brand Ambassador for the Upcoming V Series in Pakistan
NASA satellites spot new island in Alaska formed by melting glacier
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2025
Gold falls as robust US data tempers impact of Fed rate cut
Fragile progress in Syria, UN warns
More Stories From Middle East
-
Great Wall Marathon of Huairou, Zayed Charity Run to Kick off tomorrow in Beijing2 minutes ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Saint Kitts and Nevis Federation on Independence Day17 minutes ago
-
UAE extradites wanted fugitive to French authorities32 minutes ago
-
'RAK Human Resources Department' wins SHRM STAR Gold Award46 minutes ago
-
‘Al Bait Al Emarati’ in Beijing merges culture with sport47 minutes ago
-
Ajman Ruler reforms Board of Trustees of Rashid bin Humaid Award for Culture and Sciences47 minutes ago
-
Germany sees first decline in total refugee numbers since 20112 hours ago
-
Kuwait crude oil price drops to $72.66 pb2 hours ago
-
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi attends UAE Day celebrations at Expo 2025 Osaka2 hours ago
-
40 Arab youth honoured at ‘Young Arab Pioneers' 4th edition in Abu Dhabi2 hours ago
-
Saud bin Saqr attends Central American Independence Day celebration in Ras Al Khaimah2 hours ago
-
‘Arabic Language Teachers Forum’ to develop ways of teaching Arabic4 hours ago