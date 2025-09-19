Pakistan, China To Soon Allow Easy Road Travel, Says President Zardari
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 19, 2025 | 03:08 PM
President Zardari said Pakistan and China will soon enable easy cross-border road travel and boost economic cooperation.
BEIJING – President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari announced that citizens of Pakistan and China will soon be able to travel to each other’s countries more easily by road, as bilateral cooperation continues to strengthen.
According to Geo News, President Zardari, who is currently on an official visit to China, made the remarks during a meeting in Urumqi with Chen Xiaojian, Secretary of the Communist Party of Xinjiang. Xinjiang Governor Erkin Tuniyaz was also present at the meeting.
During the discussion, Chen Xiaojian highlighted that Xinjiang has become a hub of prosperity and sustainable peace, noting that the region is addressing the root causes of extremism and taking significant steps toward social development.
President Zardari praised the unity of the Chinese people and the rapid development of Xinjiang, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to cooperate with China in eliminating terrorism and extremism. He further stated that Pakistan and China will expand collaboration in agriculture, industry, mineral resources, and new technologies, while working toward facilitating smooth overland travel for their citizens in the near future.
