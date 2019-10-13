UrduPoint.com
Dubai Judicial Institute Signs MoU With UN Crime Institute

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 09:30 PM

Dubai Judicial Institute signs MoU with UN Crime Institute

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2019) The Dubai Judicial Institute, DJI, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the United Nations Interregional Crime and Justice Research Institute to cooperate in a number of fields with common specialities and exchange expertise to help the judicial and legal institutions.

It also seeks to benefit from jointly-organised events and participation, as well as the exchange of trainers and participants across both institutes.

The MoU was signed by Justice Dr. Jamal Al Sumaiti, Director-General of the DJI, and Bettina Tucci Bartsiotas, UNICRI Director.

"The launch of the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence, AI, by the wise government represents the new phase following the launch of the smart government to fully rely on AI in government services and data analysis by 2031.

The strategy also aims to improve government performance, accelerate achievement, and create innovative working environments in which all services, sectors, and infrastructure in the UAE will rely on the future, and in line with the UAE Centennial 2071 that aims to make the UAE the best country in the world across all fields," said Al Sumaiti.

The "Shaping the Future of Judicial Knowledge" workshop will be held over two days on 15th and 16th October, 2019, at the InterContinental Hotel in Dubai Festival City, and will highlight the benefits of employing AI in the legal and judicial fields, with the participation of speakers, legal personnel, and experts in the field of AI.

