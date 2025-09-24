Eight clubs to compete in Abu Dhabi International Basketball Championship from 29 Sept to 5 Oct

- Home
Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2025 | 07:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2025) Abu Dhabi will host the second edition of the Abu Dhabi International Basketball Championship 2025, taking place from 29th September to 5th October at the Al Jazira Club Indoor Arena. The tournament is held under the support of the Abu Dhabi sports Council, supervised by the UAE Basketball Federation, and organised by Al Wahda Club in collaboration with Global Active Sports.
This year’s championship will feature a distinguished lineup of eight elite local, regional, and international clubs, including:
· UAE: Al Wahda, Al Dhafra, and Sharjah (UAE League Champion)
· Lebanon: Al Riyadi (League Champion) and Champville
· Philippines: TNT (Philippine Basketball Association Runner-up)
· Kazakhstan: Astana (League Champion)
· Kuwait: Al Qarin
The tournament provides participating teams with an essential platform to kick off their preparations for the new season, offering valuable opportunities to test their readiness ahead of both domestic competitions and regional qualifiers for continental championships.
It will also allow clubs to gain exposure to different basketball schools and compete against professional players from diverse backgrounds.
Speaking about the event, Abdullah Salem Al Junaibi, Chairman of the Organising Committee, said “Preparations are well underway to deliver a distinguished edition of this tournament. We are delighted to welcome all participating clubs to Abu Dhabi. Al Wahda Club has a proud tradition of organizing high-profile competitions, and this event strengthens sporting ties with teams from Lebanon, Kuwait, the Philippines, and Kazakhstan.”
The eight teams will be divided into two groups:
· Group A: Al Riyadi (Lebanon), TNT (Philippines), Sharjah (UAE), Al Dhafra (UAE)
· Group B: Al Wahda (UAE), Astana (Kazakhstan), Champville (Lebanon), Al Qarin (Kuwait)
Each team will play three matches in the group stage, with the top two from each group advancing to the semi-finals, leading to the final that will crown the champion of the second edition.
