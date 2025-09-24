Open Menu

Eight Clubs To Compete In Abu Dhabi International Basketball Championship From 29 Sept To 5 Oct

Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Eight clubs to compete in Abu Dhabi International Basketball Championship from 29 Sept to 5 Oct

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2025) Abu Dhabi will host the second edition of the Abu Dhabi International Basketball Championship 2025, taking place from 29th September to 5th October at the Al Jazira Club Indoor Arena. The tournament is held under the support of the Abu Dhabi sports Council, supervised by the UAE Basketball Federation, and organised by Al Wahda Club in collaboration with Global Active Sports.

This year’s championship will feature a distinguished lineup of eight elite local, regional, and international clubs, including:
· UAE: Al Wahda, Al Dhafra, and Sharjah (UAE League Champion)
· Lebanon: Al Riyadi (League Champion) and Champville
· Philippines: TNT (Philippine Basketball Association Runner-up)
· Kazakhstan: Astana (League Champion)
· Kuwait: Al Qarin

The tournament provides participating teams with an essential platform to kick off their preparations for the new season, offering valuable opportunities to test their readiness ahead of both domestic competitions and regional qualifiers for continental championships.

It will also allow clubs to gain exposure to different basketball schools and compete against professional players from diverse backgrounds.

Speaking about the event, Abdullah Salem Al Junaibi, Chairman of the Organising Committee, said “Preparations are well underway to deliver a distinguished edition of this tournament. We are delighted to welcome all participating clubs to Abu Dhabi. Al Wahda Club has a proud tradition of organizing high-profile competitions, and this event strengthens sporting ties with teams from Lebanon, Kuwait, the Philippines, and Kazakhstan.”

The eight teams will be divided into two groups:
· Group A: Al Riyadi (Lebanon), TNT (Philippines), Sharjah (UAE), Al Dhafra (UAE)
· Group B: Al Wahda (UAE), Astana (Kazakhstan), Champville (Lebanon), Al Qarin (Kuwait)

Each team will play three matches in the group stage, with the top two from each group advancing to the semi-finals, leading to the final that will crown the champion of the second edition.

Related Topics

Sports UAE Kuwait Abu Dhabi Sharjah Salem Astana Philippines Kazakhstan Lebanon September October Event All From Top

Recent Stories

General Budget Committee discusses draft budget fo ..

General Budget Committee discusses draft budget for fiscal year 2026

18 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler meets first cohort of PhD students a ..

Sharjah Ruler meets first cohort of PhD students at GSU

18 minutes ago
 ne’ma signs MoUs with Nestlé UAE, House of Pops ..

Ne’ma signs MoUs with Nestlé UAE, House of Pops to boost private sector role ..

18 minutes ago
 CARACAL awarded contract to supply advanced sniper ..

CARACAL awarded contract to supply advanced sniper rifles to India’s CRPF

33 minutes ago
 Ajman CP reviews service quality report at Sheikh ..

Ajman CP reviews service quality report at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in Ajman

1 hour ago
 Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Zayed International Airport ..

Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Zayed International Airport surprise Saudi visitors with u ..

1 hour ago
Shaheen Afridi confident of Pakistan’s victory i ..

Shaheen Afridi confident of Pakistan’s victory in Asia Cup final

2 hours ago
 Humaid bin Rashid reviews results of Household Inc ..

Humaid bin Rashid reviews results of Household Income & Expenditure Survey in Aj ..

2 hours ago
 MoU signed between Punjab Assembly, UNICEF to prom ..

MoU signed between Punjab Assembly, UNICEF to promote child rights, education an ..

2 minutes ago
 Gold prices steady at Rs 398,800 per tola in Pakis ..

Gold prices steady at Rs 398,800 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz urges IMF to consider flood impact in r ..

PM Shehbaz urges IMF to consider flood impact in review

2 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia top destination as over 2m Pakistanis ..

Saudi Arabia top destination as over 2m Pakistanis secure jobs abroad since 2023

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East