Elite Athletes To Take Part In 5th Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship In Abu Dhabi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 06:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2021) Preparations are in full swing to host the 5th edition of Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship, taking place at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena from 13th to 16th September, 2021, in Abu Dhabi.

Open for both male and female athletes in the adult category, the championship will be organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF), the governing body for the sport, and is the first Asian tournament to be held post the COVID-19 pandemic, as the last edition took place in Mongolia in 2019. Furthermore, this edition is the first big event among others on the 2021 annual tournaments Calendar, all taking place in the capital in the next few months such as the World Jiu-Jitsu Championship scheduled from 28th October to 7th November, 2021, and the 13th edition of Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship happening from 14th to 19th November, 2021.

With Abu Dhabi hosting one of the largest tournaments on the Asian agenda, it confirms the emirate’s capability in organising large-scale events of world-class stature, the UAEJJF said.

Mubarak Al Menhali, Director of Technical Department, UAEJJF, said the championship is one of the most important events on the international jiu-jitsu calendar.

Featuring a host of athletes from around the world, the championship brings several jiu-jitsu stars who are eager to showcase their skills and competencies, he added.

Ninety-six jiu-jitsu stars will take to the mats amid strict precautionary and preventive measures, in accordance with the health protocol approved by the UAEJJF and the local health authorities.

The UAE has demonstrated unprecedented leadership at managing the global health crisis as the nation recently announced another milestone to become the world’s most vaccinated country.

This edition will be a critical leg of the 2022 World Games in the United States.

