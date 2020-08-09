UrduPoint.com
Emirates Ramps Up Passenger Services To Pakistan, Offering Customers 60 Weekly Flights

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 05:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2020) Emirates has announced it will increase its passenger services to/from Pakistan starting 10th August, offering customers enhanced connectivity to over 70 destinations within its current network, via Dubai.

The airline is set to ramp up its flight frequency to/from Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, and Sialkot; and resume passenger services to Peshawar - providing customers worldwide with greater access to its expanding network.

Emirates will now offer customers 53 weekly flights to Pakistan, which will increase to 60 weekly flights starting 16th August.

All flights will be operated with the Emirates Boeing 777-300ER and can be booked on emirates.com or via travel agents.

The airline will operate 21 weekly flights to Karachi (increased to 28 weekly flights starting 16th August); 10 weekly flights to Islamabad; 7 weekly flights to Sialkot; 10 weekly flights to Lahore; and 5 weekly flights to Peshawar.

Customers are reminded that travel restrictions remain in place, and travellers will only be accepted on these flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements.

