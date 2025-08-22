BBSUL And COMSATS University Islamabad Sign Historic MoU
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2025 | 07:57 PM
Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University Lyari (BBSUL) successfully hosted a prestigious ceremony on Friday to mark the signing of a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI)
This is the first-ever MoU of its kind between CUI and a university in Sindh, opening new avenues of collaboration in the fields of faculty and staff training, workshops, conferences, research, and student exchange programs.
The opening remarks were given by Prof. Dr. Hussain Mehdi, Vice Chancellor of BBSUL, who welcomed the distinguished guests and highlighted the importance of academic partnerships in strengthening higher education and research culture.
A comprehensive presentation on the vision, progress, and achievements of BBSUL was delivered by Dr. Mazhar Ali Dootio, Chairman of the Department of Computer Science and Information Technology, showcased the university’s commitment to innovation, academic excellence, and community engagement.
Prof. Dr. Sajid Qamar, the Rector of COMSATS University Islamabad expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration and acknowledged the potential of this partnership in promoting mutual growth, especially highlighting Lyari’s unique cultural and sporting heritage which will benefit CUI in co-curricular and sports engagements.
Spokesman to the Chief Minister Sindh, Mr. Nadar Gabol graced the occasion as Guest of Honour.
He commended the leadership of both universities for taking this important step toward academic and cultural exchange, terming it a milestone for Sindh’s higher education landscape.
The formal ceremony concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Raza Haider Nadeem, Registrar of BBSUL, followed by group photographs and a luncheon discussion where participants exchanged ideas to further strengthen academic and cultural ties.
This collaboration marks a new chapter for BBSUL, reflecting its commitment to excellence, innovation, and community uplift while contributing to national progress through education.
