Pak, Bangladesh Discuss Collaborations In Food Security
Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2025 | 06:14 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The Minister for Commerce of Pakistan, Jam Kamal Khan, held a meeting with Bangladesh’s Adviser for Food, Ali Imam Majumdar, in Dhaka on Friday to discuss possible collaborations in food security.
Both sides expressed satisfaction at the MoU on Rice Trade between Trading Corporation of Pakistan and the Directorate General of Food, Bangladesh, signed in January 2025, under which Pakistan has successfully delivered 50,000 MT of rice, said a release issued here.
It was agreed that the MoU will work as a gateway for regular exchanges of delegations on both Government-to-Government and Business-to-Business levels for enhancing trade of essential commodities.
The Minister also noted that the upcoming 3rd International Food and Agricultural Exhibition (FoodAg), which is being held in Karachi on 25–27 November 2025, provides an opportunity for Bangladeshi businesses and government officials to have an in-depth understanding of Pakistan’s agricultural landscape.
The Adviser and the Minister stressed the need to enhance the yield of crops by improving agricultural practices to meet the growing demands of food commodities in both countries.
The meeting concluded with the commitment to build on the present collaboration through multiple stakeholder engagement and joint efforts.
