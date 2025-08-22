PSX Turns Bullish, Gains 257 Points
Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2025 | 07:57 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index turned around to bullish trend on Friday, gaining 257.80 points, a positive change of 0.17 percent, closing at 149,493.06 points against 149,235.26 points last trading day.
A total of 802,006,843 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,062,993,695 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 40.450 billion against Rs 55.824 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 479 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 251 of them recorded gains and 199 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 29 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Unity Foods Limited with 64,076,520 shares at Rs 29.
36 per share, Pak Int. Bulk with 63,813,692 shares at Rs11.53 per share and Fauji Foods Limited with 53,980,840 shares at Rs 17.11 per share.
PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 264.40 per share price, closing at Rs 27,765.40, whereas the runner-up was Indus Hoechst Pakistan Limited with Rs56.04 rise in its per share price to Rs3,831.59.
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs229.86 per share closing at Rs 31,281.25 followed by The Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs124.71 decline in its share price to close at Rs8,232.08.
Meanwhile, in the future market, as many as 320 companies traded shares in the market out of which 146 witnessed gain, 169 loss where the prices of 5 companies remained unchanged.
