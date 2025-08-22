Open Menu

PSX Turns Bullish, Gains 257 Points

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2025 | 07:57 PM

PSX turns bullish, gains 257 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index turned around to bullish trend on Friday, gaining 257.80 points, a positive change of 0.17 percent, closing at 149,493.06 points against 149,235.26 points last trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index turned around to bullish trend on Friday, gaining 257.80 points, a positive change of 0.17 percent, closing at 149,493.06 points against 149,235.26 points last trading day.

A total of 802,006,843 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,062,993,695 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 40.450 billion against Rs 55.824 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 479 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 251 of them recorded gains and 199 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 29 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Unity Foods Limited with 64,076,520 shares at Rs 29.

36 per share, Pak Int. Bulk with 63,813,692 shares at Rs11.53 per share and Fauji Foods Limited with 53,980,840 shares at Rs 17.11 per share.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 264.40 per share price, closing at Rs 27,765.40, whereas the runner-up was Indus Hoechst Pakistan Limited with Rs56.04 rise in its per share price to Rs3,831.59.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs229.86 per share closing at Rs 31,281.25 followed by The Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs124.71 decline in its share price to close at Rs8,232.08.

Meanwhile, in the future market, as many as 320 companies traded shares in the market out of which 146 witnessed gain, 169 loss where the prices of 5 companies remained unchanged.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

SU Institute of Sindhology, Art & Design ink MoU t ..

SU Institute of Sindhology, Art & Design ink MoU to promote art, culture of Sind ..

49 seconds ago
 PSX turns bullish, gains 257 points

PSX turns bullish, gains 257 points

50 seconds ago
 BBSUL and COMSATS University Islamabad sign histor ..

BBSUL and COMSATS University Islamabad sign historic MoU

52 seconds ago
 UAE strongly condemns targeting of World Food Prog ..

UAE strongly condemns targeting of World Food Programme humanitarian convoy in S ..

2 hours ago
 Weather update; strong winds, thunderstorms likel ..

Weather update; strong winds, thunderstorms likely in Pakistan from August 23

2 hours ago
 Pak, Bangladesh discuss collaborations in food sec ..

Pak, Bangladesh discuss collaborations in food security

2 hours ago
Pakistan ready for comprehensive talks with India, ..

Pakistan ready for comprehensive talks with India, says Ishaq Dar

2 hours ago
 SBP injects over Rs 1.44 trillion in market

SBP injects over Rs 1.44 trillion in market

2 hours ago
 ADB mapping out low carbon agriculture mechanism f ..

ADB mapping out low carbon agriculture mechanism for Pakistan: Noriko Sato

2 hours ago
 Hania Amir’s new photos spark social media buzz

Hania Amir’s new photos spark social media buzz

3 hours ago
 UAE continues efforts to combat organised crime wi ..

UAE continues efforts to combat organised crime with extradition of two internat ..

3 hours ago
 Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business