ADB mapping out low carbon agriculture mechanism for Pakistan: Noriko Sato

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is mapping out a project on low carbon agriculture mechanism worth USD 3 million in Pakistan in order to address the agriculture and environmental issues for a better future.

This was stated by ADB Senior Natural Resources Specialist Noriko Sato while talking to Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Chairperson Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan and University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali and UAF scientists at a meeting held at Syndicate Room UAF.

The blueprint of the project was being designed in collaboration with UAF.

The meeting disused different projects and paid homage to the unmatchable services of Noriko Sato especially for the agriculture sector of Pakistan.

Noriko Sato said that project will cover seed breeding, Greenhouse Gas Emissions mechanism and high-tech operations.

She said that ADB supports Pakistan’s inclusive, sustainable, and climate-resilient development through investments in the country’s economic management, energy, food security, institutional capacities, private sector, public finance, social services, transportation, and urban services.

Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that Noriko Sato had played significant role in uplifting the agricultural sector in Pakistan.

He said that environmental degradation was posing a serious threat that needs to be addressed with collective efforts.

He said that ADB has worked on mitigating and climate changes projects with UAF that brought tangible results.

He was of the view that the country was confronting with different agrarian and food security challenges including changing environment, water scarcity, low productivity and others.

The situation demands solutions on scientific bases for a better tomorrow, he added.

Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali said that UAF is determined to extend its global linkages to transform agriculture through technology, research and industry partnerships.

He said that UAF has completed around 20 technical assistance and five R&D projects with ADB.

He praised the un-matching efforts of Noriko Sato for Pakistan and collaboration with UAF to address the different national agricultural and food security issues.

He said that being the agrarian country poverty alleviation was directly linked to the agriculture sector and we have to bring innovation and research-based solutions for the economic stability, ensure food security and to raise socio-economic conditions of the farming community.

Deans, director ORIC, Registrar, treasurer and UAF scientists who have worked on different projects with ADB were also present in the meeting.