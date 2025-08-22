Open Menu

ADB Mapping Out Low Carbon Agriculture Mechanism For Pakistan: Noriko Sato

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2025 | 06:14 PM

ADB mapping out low carbon agriculture mechanism for Pakistan: Noriko Sato

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is mapping out a project on low carbon agriculture mechanism worth USD 3 million in Pakistan in order to address the agriculture and environmental issues for a better future

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is mapping out a project on low carbon agriculture mechanism worth USD 3 million in Pakistan in order to address the agriculture and environmental issues for a better future.

This was stated by ADB Senior Natural Resources Specialist Noriko Sato while talking to Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Chairperson Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan and University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali and UAF scientists at a meeting held at Syndicate Room UAF.

The blueprint of the project was being designed in collaboration with UAF.

The meeting disused different projects and paid homage to the unmatchable services of Noriko Sato especially for the agriculture sector of Pakistan.

Noriko Sato said that project will cover seed breeding, Greenhouse Gas Emissions mechanism and high-tech operations.

She said that ADB supports Pakistan’s inclusive, sustainable, and climate-resilient development through investments in the country’s economic management, energy, food security, institutional capacities, private sector, public finance, social services, transportation, and urban services.

Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that Noriko Sato had played significant role in uplifting the agricultural sector in Pakistan.

He said that environmental degradation was posing a serious threat that needs to be addressed with collective efforts.

He said that ADB has worked on mitigating and climate changes projects with UAF that brought tangible results.

He was of the view that the country was confronting with different agrarian and food security challenges including changing environment, water scarcity, low productivity and others.

The situation demands solutions on scientific bases for a better tomorrow, he added.

Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali said that UAF is determined to extend its global linkages to transform agriculture through technology, research and industry partnerships.

He said that UAF has completed around 20 technical assistance and five R&D projects with ADB.

He praised the un-matching efforts of Noriko Sato for Pakistan and collaboration with UAF to address the different national agricultural and food security issues.

He said that being the agrarian country poverty alleviation was directly linked to the agriculture sector and we have to bring innovation and research-based solutions for the economic stability, ensure food security and to raise socio-economic conditions of the farming community.

Deans, director ORIC, Registrar, treasurer and UAF scientists who have worked on different projects with ADB were also present in the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns targeting of World Food Prog ..

UAE strongly condemns targeting of World Food Programme humanitarian convoy in S ..

38 minutes ago
 Weather update; strong winds, thunderstorms likel ..

Weather update; strong winds, thunderstorms likely in Pakistan from August 23

40 minutes ago
 Pak, Bangladesh discuss collaborations in food sec ..

Pak, Bangladesh discuss collaborations in food security

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan ready for comprehensive talks with India, ..

Pakistan ready for comprehensive talks with India, says Ishaq Dar

53 minutes ago
 SBP injects over Rs 1.44 trillion in market

SBP injects over Rs 1.44 trillion in market

23 minutes ago
 ADB mapping out low carbon agriculture mechanism f ..

ADB mapping out low carbon agriculture mechanism for Pakistan: Noriko Sato

23 minutes ago
Hania Amir’s new photos spark social media buzz

Hania Amir’s new photos spark social media buzz

2 hours ago
 UAE continues efforts to combat organised crime wi ..

UAE continues efforts to combat organised crime with extradition of two internat ..

2 hours ago
 Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar

23 minutes ago
 Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Singh Bhalla passes awa ..

Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Singh Bhalla passes away at 65

2 hours ago
 Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) delegat ..

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) delegation visited Government College ..

23 minutes ago
 Gaza famine a war crime, urgent global responsibil ..

Gaza famine a war crime, urgent global responsibility: UN

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business