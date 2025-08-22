ADB Mapping Out Low Carbon Agriculture Mechanism For Pakistan: Noriko Sato
Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2025 | 06:14 PM
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is mapping out a project on low carbon agriculture mechanism worth USD 3 million in Pakistan in order to address the agriculture and environmental issues for a better future
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is mapping out a project on low carbon agriculture mechanism worth USD 3 million in Pakistan in order to address the agriculture and environmental issues for a better future.
This was stated by ADB Senior Natural Resources Specialist Noriko Sato while talking to Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Chairperson Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan and University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali and UAF scientists at a meeting held at Syndicate Room UAF.
The blueprint of the project was being designed in collaboration with UAF.
The meeting disused different projects and paid homage to the unmatchable services of Noriko Sato especially for the agriculture sector of Pakistan.
Noriko Sato said that project will cover seed breeding, Greenhouse Gas Emissions mechanism and high-tech operations.
She said that ADB supports Pakistan’s inclusive, sustainable, and climate-resilient development through investments in the country’s economic management, energy, food security, institutional capacities, private sector, public finance, social services, transportation, and urban services.
Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that Noriko Sato had played significant role in uplifting the agricultural sector in Pakistan.
He said that environmental degradation was posing a serious threat that needs to be addressed with collective efforts.
He said that ADB has worked on mitigating and climate changes projects with UAF that brought tangible results.
He was of the view that the country was confronting with different agrarian and food security challenges including changing environment, water scarcity, low productivity and others.
The situation demands solutions on scientific bases for a better tomorrow, he added.
Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali said that UAF is determined to extend its global linkages to transform agriculture through technology, research and industry partnerships.
He said that UAF has completed around 20 technical assistance and five R&D projects with ADB.
He praised the un-matching efforts of Noriko Sato for Pakistan and collaboration with UAF to address the different national agricultural and food security issues.
He said that being the agrarian country poverty alleviation was directly linked to the agriculture sector and we have to bring innovation and research-based solutions for the economic stability, ensure food security and to raise socio-economic conditions of the farming community.
Deans, director ORIC, Registrar, treasurer and UAF scientists who have worked on different projects with ADB were also present in the meeting.
Recent Stories
UAE strongly condemns targeting of World Food Programme humanitarian convoy in S ..
Weather update; strong winds, thunderstorms likely in Pakistan from August 23
Pak, Bangladesh discuss collaborations in food security
Pakistan ready for comprehensive talks with India, says Ishaq Dar
SBP injects over Rs 1.44 trillion in market
ADB mapping out low carbon agriculture mechanism for Pakistan: Noriko Sato
Hania Amir’s new photos spark social media buzz
UAE continues efforts to combat organised crime with extradition of two internat ..
Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar
Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Singh Bhalla passes away at 65
Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) delegation visited Government College ..
Gaza famine a war crime, urgent global responsibility: UN
More Stories From Business
-
FBR organizes “Promoting Tax Culture & Filing of Income Tax Returns”17 minutes ago
-
Commerce Minister meets Bangladesh’s Adviser for Commerce, discuss ways to enhance bilateral trade48 minutes ago
-
CCP approves acquisition of merit Packaging assets by Kompass Pakistan48 minutes ago
-
Pak, Bangladesh discuss collaborations in food security23 minutes ago
-
SBP injects over Rs 1.44 trillion in market23 minutes ago
-
ADB mapping out low carbon agriculture mechanism for Pakistan: Noriko Sato23 minutes ago
-
Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar23 minutes ago
-
Alibaba.com launches trade assurance 2.0, celebrates Pakistan’s top exporters at KEL Awards 20252 hours ago
-
Govt operationalizes, 17 sectoral councils to boost manufacturing, services sector3 hours ago
-
SCCI receives appreciation from Sarafa Bazaar Association3 hours ago
-
Weekly inflation goes down slightly3 hours ago
-
CCP hosts awareness Session on competition law for CA,ACCA Students23 minutes ago