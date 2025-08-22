Open Menu

SBP Injects Over Rs 1.44 Trillion In Market

Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2025 | 06:14 PM

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), on Friday, injected Rs 1,441 billion through Reverse Repo Purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operations (OMO) to maintain liquidity in the market

The central bank conducted the Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) for 7 and 13 day tenors on August 22, 2025 and accepted an amount of Rs 1,078 billion against 15 quotes while another Rs 363 billion were injected through Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based OMO.

The central bank conducted the Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) for 7 and 13 day tenors on August 22, 2025 and accepted an amount of Rs 1,078 billion against 15 quotes while another Rs 363 billion were injected through Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based OMO.

For the Reverse Repo Purchase, SBP received 14 bids for the 13-day tenor cumulatively offering Rs 1,191.45 billion at the rate of return ranging between 11.00% to 11.08%. SBP accepted an amount of Rs 1,000 billion against 13 quotes at 11.04% rate of return. The total amount offered at 11.04% was Rs 158 billion, out of which SBP accepted Rs 45.

25 billion on a pro-rate basis.

Moreover, the SBP also received 2 bids for the 7-day tenor cumulatively offering Rs 78 billion at the rate of return ranging between 11.06 to 11.08%. The SBP accepted both the bids with the entire amount at 11.06% rate of return.

Meanwhile, SBP also conducted Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation for the 7 and 13 day tenors.

The central bank, for the 13-day tenor, received 3 bids offering Rs 122 billion at rate of return ranging between 11.13% to 11.14%. The SBP accepted the entire amount offered through all the 3 bids at 11.13% rate of return.

The central bank also received 2 quotes for the 7-day tenor offering Rs 241 billion at 11.14% rate of return. The SBP accepted both the bids with the entire amount at the offered rate.

