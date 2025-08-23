Open Menu

‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’ Delivers ‘Life And Hope 2’ Convoy To Support Gaza Hospitals, Strengthen Health Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2025 | 06:15 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2025) GAZA, 23rd August 2025 (WAM) – As part of ‘’Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’’, the “Life and Hope (2)” convoy has delivered a large shipment of urgently needed medicines, medical devices, and supplies to support hospitals in the Gaza Strip and enhance their capacity to continue providing healthcare services to patients and the wounded under extremely difficult conditions.

Details of the convoy, which recently arrived in Gaza, were announced during a press conference held at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, highlighting efforts to address the severe shortage of medicines and supplies as hospitals’ stocks run out.

Dr. Abdulrahman Hamad Al Aryani, Director of the UAE Field Hospital, affirmed that the hospital continues — within the framework of ’Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 — to provide medical assistance to support Gaza’s healthcare sector. He noted that the latest convoy included diverse quantities of medicines and medical supplies, aimed at alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people and strengthening the resilience of the health sector amid the crisis.

Sharif Al-Nairab, Media Director for Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, emphasised that supporting Gaza’s healthcare sector has been a top priority for the UAE since the operation began, stressing that medical and relief convoys will continue uninterrupted to meet the needs of hospitals and patients and to confront the health catastrophe caused by the war.

Dr. Mohammed Zaqout, Director General of Hospitals at the Ministry of Health, praised the UAE’s humanitarian role and its medical convoys, affirming that the arrival of medicines and supplies constitutes a major addition to the healthcare services available to patients and the wounded in Gaza, and reflects genuine solidarity with the people of the Strip in their most difficult times.

He stressed that the support provided by the UAE and Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 comes at a time when Gaza’s healthcare sector is suffering from a depletion of essential medicines and consumables, making these medical convoys both urgent and vital.

This initiative responds to the growing needs of the health sector, which has been facing a deep crisis for months due to the war and dire circumstances in the Strip. The operation seeks to enable hospitals to continue playing their critical role in serving the population.

The convoy is part of a series of aid shipments that the UAE continues to provide through Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, reaffirming its long-standing humanitarian commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and strengthening the resilience of Gaza’s health sector.

