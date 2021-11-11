UrduPoint.com

Etihad Rail Partners With Global Manufacturing And Industrialisation Summit

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2021) The Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS) and Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE National Rail Network, will partner to highlight the vital role of rail transport in supporting the transformation of logistics, manufacturing and building a sustainable supply chain in the UAE, and globally.

Etihad Rail will participate in the fourth edition of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (#GMIS2021), scheduled to be held at Expo’s Dubai Exhibition Centre from 22nd to 27th November, 2021.

As a Strategic Partner to GMIS, Etihad Rail will showcase how rail networks will serve as an economic growth engine for manufacturers in the UAE and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. The company will share its expertise in delivering faster, greener, more effective, and technologically advanced transport solutions to support the development of a globally integrated business environment, in line with the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 and UAE Centennial 2071.

Commenting on this partnership, Omar Al Sebeyi, Acting Executive Director of Commercial Sector at Etihad Rail, said, "Etihad Rail is committed to accelerating industrialisation, economic growth and social development in the UAE and across the GCC, while offering a safe and sustainable mode of transportation for both businesses and individuals in the region. As we build the next generation of transport and logistics solutions, we constantly seek new partnerships and collaborations with organisations passionate about enhancing the UAE’s regional and global competitiveness.

Established in 2009, Etihad Rail, one of the region’s largest infrastructure projects, will link the principal industries across the country and connect the UAE to its neighbouring nations. The Abu Dhabi-headquartered railway network focuses on improving energy efficiency and helping regional manufacturers adopt more sustainable practices.

Etihad Rail’s Stage One has a proven track record of delivering economic success for customers, having carried more than 39 million tonnes of granulated sulphur since operations commenced in 2016 until October 2021, making the UAE the world’s foremost exporter of granulated sulphur.

Once complete, the UAE rail network will be able to transport 60 million tonnes of goods annually.

Globally, rail is among the most energy-efficient modes of transport for both freight and passengers and represents just two percent of the total transport energy demand, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). Carbon emissions from rail transport are 70 to 80 percent lower than conventional road freight, removing two million trucks from the road each year, complementing manufacturers’ environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) priorities.

The partnership will also highlight the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology’s recent policy initiatives and programmes, such as the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology (Operation 300bn) and the "Make It In The Emirates" campaign launched to bolster the home-grown industrial landscape. Etihad Rail is a central advocate of local manufacturing, as demonstrated through its construction of two sleeper factories and its support of the "Make It In The Emirates" campaign.

Badr Al-Olama, Head of the GMIS Organising Committee, said, "Etihad Rail is transforming the wider transport and logistics ecosystem in the UAE and GCC. They are also at the forefront of developing cutting-edge technology and sustainability solutions to help industrial organisations enhance supply chain resilience and reduce transport costs."

The six-day GMIS Week will feature over 125 global speakers, including the two-day #GMIS2021 Summit on 22nd and 23rd November, a Global Prosperity Conference, an Alternative and Renewable Energy Conference on 24th November, and country-focused sessions in partnership with the United Kingdom, Australia, and Italy. The event will also run a six-day manufacturing and advanced technology exhibition to showcase some of the UAE’s most innovative capabilities.

