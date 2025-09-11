Mashhood applauds NYCCC for leading Pakistan’s youth in climate action at COY Punjab 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan commended the efforts of the Native Youth Climate Change Council (NYCCC) and its partner organisations for their pivotal role in mobilising and empowering young people across Pakistan to take action against the climate crisis.

Speaking as the chief guest at Conference of Youth (COY) Punjab 2025, in collaboration with UNICEF Pakistan, Welthungerhilfe, Bargad, held at University of Central Punjab Lahore on Thursday, Mashhood emphasised the importance of youth-led initiatives in driving meaningful change and promoting environmental sustainability. He praised the NYCCC for creating platforms where young voices can be heard and included in national climate dialogues.

Rana Mashhood also highlighted the significance of youth-led climate action, stating, “The Native Youth Club for Climate Change is Pakistan’s largest youth-led climate movement, mobilizing over 5,000 volunteers nationwide.

He stated, “The future of our planet lies in the hands of our youth. It is encouraging to see young Pakistanis stepping forward with innovative ideas and passionate commitment to combat climate change. The government stands firmly with them, providing full support to youth-led initiatives that align with our sustainable development goals.”

He highlighted several government-backed programmes under the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme aimed at equipping young people with the tools and resources to lead on climate resilience, green entrepreneurship and sustainable innovation.

Founder and CEO of NYCCC, Muhammad Umair Mufakir, highlighted the organisation’s nationwide efforts in engaging more than 5,000 youth volunteers in climate education, green skills, and policy advocacy. Recognized globally for his leadership, he called upon students and stakeholders to accelerate collective climate action.

UNICEF Chief Punjab Field Office, Sabahat Ambreen, underscored the critical link between climate resilience and child protection, digital education, and WASH initiatives, while Muhammad Yaqoob, Provost of UCP, reaffirmed the university’s commitment to supporting youth-led climate innovation.

The conference also featured a keynote address by Sabiha Shaheen, Executive Director Bargad, who highlighted youth participation as a cornerstone for social change and remarks by Hammad Naqi Khan, Director General WWF Pakistan, on biodiversity and conservation priorities.

Earlier, Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, while addressing students at Kinnaird College, said that the Digital Youth Hub initiative provides merit-based opportunities for young people across the country. He urged students to register on the Digital Youth Hub platform to take full advantage of this unique opportunity.

He explained, "The Digital Youth Hub is an artificial intelligence-based platform that offers personalised guidance to youth based on their data whether they need further academic courses or information about available scholarships."

Later, while addressing an interactive session on youth development and leadership at Lahore College for Women University, Rana Mashhood emphasised that empowering youth through education is the only sustainable path to ensure Pakistan’s progress on the global stage.

Under the National Youth Policy, he noted, several programmes have been launched to foster development across various sectors. He also highlighted that the distribution of laptops and other digital tools has enabled youth to thrive in the digital economy, placing Pakistan 4th globally in freelancing.

Reflecting on the history of youth-focused policies, he credited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for introducing Pakistan's first youth policy, which laid the foundation for investing in the country’s future through education and innovation.

He warned of the ongoing fifth-generation warfare, which, according to him, aims to create frustration and division within the country.