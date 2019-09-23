Fog formations warning

The National Center of Meteorology has urged motorists to take all precautions against potential fog formations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2019) The National Center of Meteorology has urged motorists to take all precautions against potential fog formations.

In a statement, NCM said that horizontal visibility is expected to drop less than 1000 meters at times over some coastal and internal areas, during the period from 2.00 a.m. till 8.00 a.m tomorrow morning.