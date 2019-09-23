UrduPoint.com
Fog Formations Warning

Muhammad Irfan 11 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 02:15 AM

The National Center of Meteorology has urged motorists to take all precautions against potential fog formations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2019) The National Center of Meteorology has urged motorists to take all precautions against potential fog formations.

In a statement, NCM said that horizontal visibility is expected to drop less than 1000 meters at times over some coastal and internal areas, during the period from 2.00 a.m. till 8.00 a.m tomorrow morning.

