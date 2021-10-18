Foreign Ministry showcases its most prominent digital service at GITEX 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2021) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) is taking part in GITEX 2021, which is being held until 21st October, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The Ministry's participation in the exhibition comes to highlight the most prominent service it offers to UAE nationals, which is the Travel Advice service. The service features an interactive map accessible through the Emirati Traveler's page on the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and on the UAEMOFAIC smart application.

The map provides easy access to the latest travel procedures and requirements in place at various countries of the world, as well as visa exemption information and details of the UAE mission in the country of destination. It allows Emirati citizens to obtain comprehensive information in just one click.

The map was developed in line with the Federal government’s directives to digitise services, and it can be accessed through the official website of the Ministry www.mofaic.gov.ae and the Ministry’s UAE MOFAIC application, which was developed for smartphones and runs on Android and iOS, to enhance the integration of the ministry's services and facilitate access to correct information, which supports consular and diplomatic work in the Ministry.

This comes in line with the UAE's efforts to facilitate safe travel from and to the country, considering the health and safety of the country’s citizens a priority, and thus offering up to date information on preventive measures implemented at the intended destination and the precautionary measures that must be followed by Emirati citizens traveling abroad during the pandemic.