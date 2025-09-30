Open Menu

UAE Participates In Arab Cybersecurity Ministers Council's Meeting In Riyadh

Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2025 | 09:00 PM

UAE participates in Arab Cybersecurity Ministers Council's meeting in Riyadh

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) Dr. Mohamed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, participated in the Second Ordinary Session of Arab Cybersecurity Ministers Council, held in Riyadh. The event was attended by ministers and high-ranking officials responsible for cybersecurity from member states of the Arab League, along with representatives from the League’s General Secretariat.

The council’s agenda included discussions on several topics of mutual interest among Arab countries. These included the adoption of the Arab Cybersecurity Strategy, approval of the Council’s accession to the United Nations Convention on Cybercrime, and joining key international organisations and entities in the field. Additionally, a number of working papers submitted by Arab League member states were reviewed, all aimed at advancing the Council’s strategic objectives of enhancing Arab cooperation and solidarity in cybersecurity.

The meeting also explored ways to strengthen joint Arab efforts in cybersecurity and improve the region’s preparedness to address emerging threats. This comes amid rapidly evolving cyber threats and their wide-ranging impacts on security, particularly the economic and social consequences of increasing cyberattacks.

Discussions also focused on practical mechanisms to boost cooperation and coordination among Arab nations in the cybersecurity domain, including the exchange of expertise to enhance readiness, resilience, and emergency response capabilities.

Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti emphasised that the UAE’s participation in this pivotal meeting reflects its commitment to fostering regional and international cooperation in cybersecurity and broader security fields. He highlighted the UAE’s genuine desire to advance joint Arab action in this critical area, affirming that cybersecurity has become an integral part of defense strategies aimed at protecting Arab societies and their resources.

Dr. Al Kuwaiti added, "The rapid developments and transformations we are witnessing across geopolitical, economic, developmental, and technological domains underscore the crucial role of cybersecurity in defending collective Arab security and safeguarding the economies and assets of Arab nations. A strong economy or society cannot be built without a robust cybersecurity framework that protects our region from the growing daily threats targeting the stability, security, and prosperity of Arab countries."

