World Maritime Day Parallel Event 2025 features global dialogue on ocean sustainability, maritime innovation

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) DUBAI, 30th September, 2025 (WAM) – – The first day of the World Maritime Day Parallel Event, hosted by the United Arab Emirates, witnessed high-level participation from maritime industry leaders, international organization experts, and members of the academic community. The day featured three extensive panel discussions that addressed key issues and challenges facing the oceans and the maritime sector at both regional and global levels.

The opening session examined the link between ocean health, human prosperity, environmental stewardship, and economic potential. Panellists included Arsenio Dominguez, Secretary General of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), Captain Saif Al Mheiri, CEO of Abu Dhabi Maritime and Chief Sustainability Officer at Abu Dhabi Ports Group, and Ali Shehab, Global Director of Special Projects and Services at DNV.

They emphasised that protecting the oceans is no longer a choice, but a shared responsibility. They highlighted that investments in the blue economy have become a key pillar of sustainable growth through the development of sectors such as fisheries, tourism, and renewable energy.

The discussion also addressed the role of maritime education and youth engagement as pivotal tools in building a generation that is environmentally aware and capable of driving innovation. Panellists underscored the importance of strengthening international communication channels and information exchange to better understand challenges and establish fair and flexible regulatory frameworks.

The session further highlighted the role of emerging technologies—such as digitalization and artificial intelligence—in reshaping the future of the maritime sector. Participants reviewed the Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships as a key step toward integrating circular economy principles into maritime practices. The discussion also stressed the importance of ensuring the safe use of alternative marine fuels and the ongoing training of maritime professionals.

The second panel focused on the maritime industry’s role in achieving net-zero emissions, amid growing international pressure to combat climate change.

Panellists included Peter Rouch, Secretary General at Mission to Seafarers, Ali Shehab, Global Director of Special Projects and Services at DNV, Dr Eng Hanan Kaffoura, Ambassador to the MENA Region at Italian National Observatory for Seas Protection, Oriol Teixido, middle East Associate Director of Air Quality and Climate Change at Ricardo PLC, and Captain Aref Al Awadhi, Director at Marine Emergency Mutual Aid Centre, Bahrain.

They explored the potential of alternative marine fuels—such as hydrogen, ammonia, methanol, and biofuels—and discussed the infrastructure and regulatory frameworks needed to ensure their safe and effective adoption.

The session also shed light on the experiences of green shipping corridors, which represent zero-emission trade routes, and emphasised the importance of international collaboration in scaling up these initiatives.

Discussions included carbon pricing mechanisms and innovative financing tools to reduce emissions, along with the need to modernize existing fleets through advanced propulsion systems and innovative hull designs.

Participants highlighted the role of artificial intelligence and data analytics in optimizing voyage efficiency and reducing emissions, noting that digital transformation is a key enabler of successful decarbonization strategies.

Moreover, the session addressed the challenges faced by global ports due to rising sea levels and extreme weather conditions, underscoring that international cooperation and the exchange of best practices are fundamental to the success of these efforts. There was a collective call for the development of regulations and incentives that support the green transition in the maritime industry.

The first day concluded with a panel discussion on combating marine plastic waste from ships, which focused on the growing challenges posed by marine plastic pollution—a threat to both ecosystems and coastal economies.

The session highlighted the importance of adhering to the provisions of MARPOL Annex V and other relevant international resolutions, while also evaluating the effectiveness of enforcement and monitoring mechanisms.

Panellists included Sasi Prabhakaran, Director of Maritime Assets, Maritime and Shipping Cluster at AD Ports Group, Dr Hashim Abdalla Binsarhan Alzaabi, Chancellor at Sharjah Maritime academy, Tim Coffin, CEO of Tristar Eships, and Iymen Bounab, Advisory consultant at Lloyd’s Register.

They showcased the latest innovative technologies for onboard waste management, including sorting, compacting, and storage systems. They also discussed the readiness of global port waste reception facilities and the urgent need to enhance their capabilities to effectively manage ship-generated waste.

Panellists emphasised the importance of implementing the principle of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) within maritime supply chains, encouraging manufacturers to reduce the use of plastics in packaging. They also stressed the need to strengthen regular reporting mechanisms to accurately measure waste generation. The discussion highlighted the critical role of crew training in raising awareness and positioning seafarers as the first line of defense against plastic pollution.

Throughout the first day of the event, speakers reaffirmed that issues such as decarbonisation and plastic pollution prevention have become global priorities. They praised the UAE’s continued efforts to establish itself as a leading platform for international dialogue, shaping policies and solutions that promote ocean sustainability and the future of the maritime sector.

