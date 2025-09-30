UAE, Thailand hold first Consular Consultations to enhance cooperation in consular services

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2025 | 08:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted the inaugural round of consular consultations between the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Thailand at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi. The UAE delegation was headed by Faisal Eissa Lutfi, Assistant Undersecretary for Consular Affairs, while the Thai delegation was led by Mongkol Pratumkaew, Director-General of the Department of Consular Affairs at Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Opening the meeting, Faisal Eissa Lutfi conveyed the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, along with his wishes for the success of the consultations. He affirmed that UAE–Thailand relations are longstanding and steadily advancing, grounded in mutual respect and a shared commitment to constructive cooperation across diverse fields.
He further underscored the Ministry’s dedication to strengthening bilateral ties in line with the UAE leadership’s vision of promoting sustainable development, enhancing the well-being of both peoples, and advancing the mutual interests of the two friendly nations.
Lutfi emphasised that the consultations serve as a significant opportunity to align joint efforts, exchange expertise, and deepen cooperation, with the ultimate goal of ensuring that consular services are efficient, responsive, and of the highest quality.
Discussions focused on ways to reinforce bilateral cooperation in consular affairs, including mechanisms to improve the delivery of services for citizens and residents in both countries. These included areas such as consular transactions, travel procedures, and safeguarding the welfare of individuals while abroad.
People-to-people ties were also highlighted as a cornerstone of the UAE–Thailand partnership. Thailand continues to be a preferred destination for Emirati travelers, while the Thai community in the UAE plays an important role across various sectors, serving as a bridge for cultural and human exchange between the two nations.
