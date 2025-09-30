UAE plays key role as global trading, logistics hub for global maritime decision-making: Energy Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) The World Maritime Day Parallel Event 2025 kicked off today in Dubai, under the theme ‘Our Ocean – Our Obligation – Our Opportunity’. Organised by the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure in collaboration with the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), the event brings together senior government representatives, international maritime leaders, and industry experts to discuss critical challenges and opportunities for the global maritime and shipping sectors.

The two-day event includes keynote speeches and panel discussions that address key issues shaping the future of oceans and maritime industries. The event also features an exhibition showcasing the latest innovations and initiatives in maritime sustainability.

Suhail bin Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said, “With the support and guidance of our leadership, we are honoured to host this important gathering of maritime leaders, experts, and advocates from across the globe. Your presence here today affirms the shared commitment we all hold—to protect one of our planet’s most vital resources: our oceans. This year’s theme, ‘Our Ocean, Our Obligation, Our Opportunity,’ invites us to reflect deeply on the role we each play in safeguarding maritime ecosystems, ensuring resilient maritime economies, and utilising innovation for a sustainable future. It is a theme that resonates strongly with the UAE’s own maritime vision.”

He added: “As part of the global maritime ecosystem, the UAE plays a key role as both a global trading and logistics hub and a center of excellence for decision-making, where international maritime expertise meets and advanced solutions and strategies are developed to ensure economic growth is achieved with minimum impact on the environment.

Arsenio Dominguez, Secretary-General of the IMO, said, “I thank the UAE, particularly the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, for organising this impressive event. To everyone here, we need your continuous support and engagement with the work of the IMO, and to translate our actions into positive messages. This is why gatherings like this allow us not only to exchange our views and share our concerns, but also learn from each other. Let’s keep raising the voice of everything we do at the IMO and let’s keep listening to the younger generation on what needs to be done.”

He invited all participants to visit the exhibition and review the innovations on display.

The event hosts distinguished speakers and experts from around the globe, including representatives from government bodies, international organisations, industry leaders, and academic institutions. Their wide-ranging expertise and viewpoints will offer meaningful insights into the challenges confronting the maritime industry, along with practical strategies to advance sustainable ocean governance.

The World Maritime Day Parallel Event serves as a vital platform to showcase the work of the IMO and foster global cooperation in the maritime field. The 2025 edition highlights the UAE’s strong commitment to leading efforts in maritime sustainability and responsible ocean stewardship on the global stage.