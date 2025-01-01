Homes Flooded In Greater Manchester As Storms Hit New Year's Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2025 | 10:45 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jan, 2025) LONDON,1st January, 2025 (WAM) – More than 100 flood warnings have been issued across the UK and a major incident declared in Greater Manchester as wind and rain hits parts of the country on the first day of 2025, BBC reported on Wednesday.
Greater Manchester Police said people became trapped in their homes without running water, while others were rescued from cars stranded in floodwaters.
Some weather warnings for wind and ice remain in place for parts of the UK - and forecaster say temperatures will plummet overnight, with snow due to roll in over the weekend.
Wednesday's flooding and disruption came after New Year's Eve events across the country were cancelled due to bad weather - although celebrations in Manchester and London went ahead.
The Environment Agency (EA) has issued 109 flood warnings in England, mostly concentrated in the North West.
There are also 11 flood warnings in place for north Wales and 17 warnings in place for Scotland.
