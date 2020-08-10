UrduPoint.com
ICA Extends Deadline For Holders Of Expired Entry Permits, Visas

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 07:45 PM

ICA extends deadline for holders of expired entry permits, visas

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2020) The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, ICA, issued a decision to extend the deadline for holders of expired entry permits and visas from 11th August, 2020, for one month, to enable them to leave the country and exempt them from all resulting fines.

The authority’s decision is part of the national initiatives launched by the UAE and is in implementation of the UAE Cabinet’s related decisions and regulations of entry and residency of foreigners.

The ICA urged those eligible to leave the country within the set deadline, which will help facilitate their return to the UAE.

