K9 Police Dogs Detect COVID-19

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 11:00 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2020) ABU DHABI, 8th July 2020 (WAM) - The Ministry of Interior, MoI, has successfully completed trials on K9 police dogs in enhancing its preventive and precautionary measures and efforts aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19.

The new move, which comes after successful completion of practical experiments and scientific studies, will contribute to promoting the community’s safety and security. It also shores up the state’s leading and proactive endeavors, proving that the UAE has always been at the forefront of adopting the best practices in all fields.

Experiments done in the UAE have relied on high speed sampling from the armpits of presumed cases. "Samples are then sniffed out by the dogs without coming in contact with the persons, while results become known on the spot. K9 police dogs are also used traditionally in securing and monitoring events and sensitive facilities," MoI said in a statement.

"It is recorded that the UAE has completed the stage of field experimentation with precedence over a number of countries that are still in advanced stages of studying the extent of the applicability of this innovative scientific practice," it added.

Field experiments included a number of vital and health sites in cooperation with the UAE police general commanders, the Ministry of Health and Community Development, Federal Customs Authority, Departments of Customs in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Dubai Health Authorities, and the Ministry of Interior.

"Data and studies showed that detection of presumed Covid-19 cases achieved approximately 92 percent in overall accuracy," the Ministry of Interior further stated.

Experiments were conducted at field hospitals on volunteers in a number of areas in the UAE. After taking the necessary precautionary measures to protect both K9 police dogs and their trainers, experiments were based on two methods; the first direct method involves the dog’s routine detection work, while the second indirect method is carried out when the dog sniffs out a sample odor of the presumed case. "Figures indicate that dogs can quickly detect infected cases, help protect key sites, effectively deal with huge crowds and secure large events, airports, etc," the ministry noted.

The Ministry of Interior and its partners decided to use dogs given their previous proven capability in dealing with other contagious diseases, such as tuberculosis and malaria, thus helping authorities to stop the spread of pandemics. The Ministry also held a number of brainstorming workshops and cooperated with several countries and world experts on theoretical studies and discussions on using dogs in detecting presumed Covid-19 cases.

"Trained detection dogs are known for their extraordinary capabilities and skills that outdo other dogs, especially their strong sense of smell. For this reason, they can be used in police patrols and securing malls, events, airports and other vital facilities," MoI concluded.

