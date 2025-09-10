ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, today received Dr Badr Abdel Ati, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Migration of the Arab Republic of Egypt, in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting discussed current regional developments and their implications for international peace and security, following the recent Israeli aggression against the State of Qatar.

The two top diplomats expressed their full solidarity with Qatar and support for all measures taken to safeguard its security and protect its citizens and residents.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed stressed that respect for state sovereignty is a fundamental principle of international relations, and any violation of this principle constitutes a blatant breach of the UN Charter and international law. He underscored the importance of the international community assuming its responsibilities to halt reckless and aggressive Israeli actions.

H.H. and Dr Abdel Ati also explored ways to advance joint efforts toward achieving comprehensive peace in the region, based on the two-state solution, which contributes to strengthening security, stability and development.

The meeting further addressed the fraternal relations between the UAE and Egypt and ways to expand cooperation within the framework of their distinguished strategic partnership.

Discussions included prospects for collaboration in vital sectors such as the economy, development, trade, and other areas that support both countries’ aspirations for growth and prosperity.

H.H. reaffirmed the deep-rooted fraternal ties between the UAE and Egypt and the shared commitment to advancing bilateral cooperation to achieve progress and prosperity for both fraternal peoples.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State.