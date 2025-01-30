Lockheed Martin honours 56 UAE interns at CISS graduation ceremony

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2025) Lockheed Martin celebrated the accomplishments of 56 UAE interns at the third annual graduation ceremony for its Centre for Innovation and Security Solutions (CISS) internship programme.

Held on 30th January at the Marriott Hotel Al Forsan in Abu Dhabi, the event also welcomed 15 distinguished alumni from previous cohorts, reaffirming the company’s commitment to advancing STEM education and human capital development in the UAE.

Launched in 2017 with just four students, the CISS internship programme has evolved into a year-round initiative to meet growing demand. The annual graduation ceremonies, now in their third year, reflect this expansion, honouring students who completed internships during the previous spring, summer, and fall programs.

Hosted by Gen. John Nicholson (U.S. Army, Ret.), chief executive of Lockheed Martin middle East, and CISS Manager Hala Majeed Al Zargani, the event showcased innovative projects from the student cohort, which in 2024 comprised 37% women and 55% Emirati nationals.

The ceremony welcomed dignitaries, business leaders, academics, and members of the diplomatic community. Attendees received an overview of the program and its projects, followed by a certificate presentation.

“Developing human capital is essential to building a knowledge-based economy in the UAE,” said Nicholson. “Through our STEM-focused internship programme, we are equipping the next generation with the skills to drive innovation, sustain economic growth, and contribute meaningfully to the aerospace and defense sectors.”

“Our graduates have demonstrated exceptional ingenuity and technical expertise,” said Al Zargani. “Their work on real-world projects prepares them to excel in critical industries shaping the future and encourages innovative thinking and problem-solving skills that will be crucial in tackling complex challenges.”

The CISS programme offers hands-on experience in advanced fields, including artificial intelligence for automating foreign object debris identification, modeling and simulation for defense systems, and space exploration initiatives. Its growth into a year-round programme underscores Lockheed Martin’s commitment to Emiratisation and cultivating a skilled local workforce, with the company set to double its training capacity in the coming years.