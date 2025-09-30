Open Menu

Maktoum Bin Mohammed Meets With CEO Of Robinhood

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2025 | 10:15 PM

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with CEO of Robinhood

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) DUBAI, 30th September, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, and President of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), today met with Vlad Tenev, Chief Executive Officer and President of Robinhood Markets, Inc, a leading global financial services company. The meeting was held at His Highness’s office in Nad Al Sheba, Dubai.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum emphasised Dubai and the UAE’s strategic goal of continuously advancing its financial ecosystem, ensuring it remains innovative, resilient, and globally competitive. The two sides discussed ways to strengthen collaboration, by leveraging the country’s robust infrastructure, business-enabling environment, and technological capabilities. The meeting also highlighted Dubai’s role as a preferred base for global financial firms seeking to expand their presence into the middle East, Africa, and beyond.

“Dubai and the UAE are committed to building strategic alliances with pioneering firms like Robinhood that share our vision for a future-ready financial sector.

By leveraging Dubai’s advanced infrastructure, supportive regulatory framework, and vibrant financial industry community, we provide international innovators with a gateway to expand their reach in fast-growing regional and emerging markets. Such partnerships contribute to advancing the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which seeks to double the emirate’s GDP and establish it as one of the top four global financial hubs by 2033,” H.H. said.

Robinhood, co-founded by Vlad Tenev in 2013, has grown into a leading global financial services company offering commission-free trading and investment services. Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, in the US, the company serves 26.7 million funded customers and has total platform assets of $304 billion as of the month ended, 31 August, 2025. In 2024, Robinhood’s total net revenues increased 58% year-on-year to $2.95 billion.

The meeting was attended by Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, and Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister UAE Dubai Company Rashid Middle East August September Market Industry Share Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

SIARA 2025 receives 790 global submissions across ..

SIARA 2025 receives 790 global submissions across Asia, Africa

1 hour ago
 Global air travel forecasted to reach 9.8 billion ..

Global air travel forecasted to reach 9.8 billion passengers in 2025: ACI

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to reuse 100% of treated water by 2026, ..

Abu Dhabi to reuse 100% of treated water by 2026, says TAQA Water Solutions CEO

2 hours ago
 ISSI hosts session on Pakistan-Bangladesh relation ..

ISSI hosts session on Pakistan-Bangladesh relations & regional cooperation

2 hours ago
 Positive use of media essential for preventing fak ..

Positive use of media essential for preventing fake news: Balochistan Governor J ..

2 hours ago
 Turbat University extends Spring 2026 admission de ..

Turbat University extends Spring 2026 admission deadline till October 31

2 hours ago
IHC disposes of plea against Judge Humayun Dilawar

IHC disposes of plea against Judge Humayun Dilawar

2 hours ago
 Misbah Khar meets Syrian Ambassador

Misbah Khar meets Syrian Ambassador

2 hours ago
 DC chairs meeting regarding Kohat division develop ..

DC chairs meeting regarding Kohat division development project

2 hours ago
 Police intensify operations against drugs supplier ..

Police intensify operations against drugs suppliers, illegal arm holders, 7 held

2 hours ago
 Justice Jahangiri starts hearing cases after resto ..

Justice Jahangiri starts hearing cases after restoration

2 hours ago
 Bail pleas of five accused in APP mega corruption ..

Bail pleas of five accused in APP mega corruption case adjourned till Wednesday

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East