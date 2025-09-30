UAE President Receives Armenia’s Minister Of Internal Affairs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2025 | 10:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Her Excellency Arpine Sargsyan, Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi.
Her Excellency conveyed the greetings of His Excellency Vahagn Khachaturyan, President of Armenia, along with his best wishes for the UAE’s continued prosperity and for further progress in bilateral ties to support both nations’ shared development ambitions.
His Highness asked the Minister to convey his greetings to the President of Armenia and expressed his best wishes for the continued development and prosperity of the Armenian people.
The meeting reviewed UAE-Armenia relations and opportunities to expand cooperation to serve the mutual interests of both countries.
The meeting was attended by a number of Sheikhs and senior state officials.
Recent Stories
SIARA 2025 receives 790 global submissions across Asia, Africa
Global air travel forecasted to reach 9.8 billion passengers in 2025: ACI
Abu Dhabi to reuse 100% of treated water by 2026, says TAQA Water Solutions CEO
ISSI hosts session on Pakistan-Bangladesh relations & regional cooperation
Positive use of media essential for preventing fake news: Balochistan Governor J ..
Turbat University extends Spring 2026 admission deadline till October 31
IHC disposes of plea against Judge Humayun Dilawar
Misbah Khar meets Syrian Ambassador
DC chairs meeting regarding Kohat division development project
Police intensify operations against drugs suppliers, illegal arm holders, 7 held
Justice Jahangiri starts hearing cases after restoration
Bail pleas of five accused in APP mega corruption case adjourned till Wednesday
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE President receives Armenia’s Minister of Internal Affairs2 minutes ago
-
UAE President meets with Ruler of Fujairah2 minutes ago
-
World Maritime Day Parallel Event 2025 features global dialogue on ocean sustainability, maritime in ..47 minutes ago
-
UAE plays key role as global trading, logistics hub for global maritime decision-making: Energy Mini ..1 hour ago
-
UAE participates in Arab Cybersecurity Ministers Council's meeting in Riyadh1 hour ago
-
SIARA 2025 receives 790 global submissions across Asia, Africa1 hour ago
-
Global air travel forecasted to reach 9.8 billion passengers in 2025: ACI1 hour ago
-
Fully autonomous vehicles could unlock US$18.7 billion opportunity for Gulf economies by 20351 hour ago
-
Abu Dhabi to reuse 100% of treated water by 2026, says TAQA Water Solutions CEO2 hours ago
-
UAE-Italy non-oil trade hit €6 billion in H1 2025: Italian Trade Commissioner to UAE2 hours ago
-
UAE, Thailand hold first Consular Consultations to enhance cooperation in consular services2 hours ago
-
Etihad Rail, Keolis Group sign strategic agreement for operating passenger trains2 hours ago