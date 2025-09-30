Open Menu

UAE President Receives Global Rail Exhibition And Conference Delegation

Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2025 | 10:15 PM

UAE President receives Global Rail Exhibition and Conference delegation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today welcomed participants from the Global Rail and Transport Infrastructure Exhibition and Conference, currently taking place at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Bahr, His Highness welcomed the attendees, highlighting the event’s important role as a global platform for decision-makers, industry leaders and experts to exchange insights, explore ideas, and advance the rail sector while accelerating the shift to more sustainable, integrated transport systems.

The delegation thanked His Highness for the UAE’s support in hosting the event and commended the country’s state-of-the-art infrastructure and world-class transport systems.

The meeting was attended by a number of Sheikhs and senior State officials.

Related Topics

Exchange UAE Abu Dhabi Event From Industry

Recent Stories

SIARA 2025 receives 790 global submissions across ..

SIARA 2025 receives 790 global submissions across Asia, Africa

1 hour ago
 Global air travel forecasted to reach 9.8 billion ..

Global air travel forecasted to reach 9.8 billion passengers in 2025: ACI

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to reuse 100% of treated water by 2026, ..

Abu Dhabi to reuse 100% of treated water by 2026, says TAQA Water Solutions CEO

2 hours ago
 ISSI hosts session on Pakistan-Bangladesh relation ..

ISSI hosts session on Pakistan-Bangladesh relations & regional cooperation

2 hours ago
 Positive use of media essential for preventing fak ..

Positive use of media essential for preventing fake news: Balochistan Governor J ..

2 hours ago
 Turbat University extends Spring 2026 admission de ..

Turbat University extends Spring 2026 admission deadline till October 31

2 hours ago
IHC disposes of plea against Judge Humayun Dilawar

IHC disposes of plea against Judge Humayun Dilawar

2 hours ago
 Misbah Khar meets Syrian Ambassador

Misbah Khar meets Syrian Ambassador

2 hours ago
 DC chairs meeting regarding Kohat division develop ..

DC chairs meeting regarding Kohat division development project

2 hours ago
 Police intensify operations against drugs supplier ..

Police intensify operations against drugs suppliers, illegal arm holders, 7 held

2 hours ago
 Justice Jahangiri starts hearing cases after resto ..

Justice Jahangiri starts hearing cases after restoration

2 hours ago
 Bail pleas of five accused in APP mega corruption ..

Bail pleas of five accused in APP mega corruption case adjourned till Wednesday

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East