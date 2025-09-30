UAE President Receives Global Rail Exhibition And Conference Delegation
Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2025 | 10:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today welcomed participants from the Global Rail and Transport Infrastructure Exhibition and Conference, currently taking place at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi.
During the meeting at Qasr Al Bahr, His Highness welcomed the attendees, highlighting the event’s important role as a global platform for decision-makers, industry leaders and experts to exchange insights, explore ideas, and advance the rail sector while accelerating the shift to more sustainable, integrated transport systems.
The delegation thanked His Highness for the UAE’s support in hosting the event and commended the country’s state-of-the-art infrastructure and world-class transport systems.
The meeting was attended by a number of Sheikhs and senior State officials.
Recent Stories
SIARA 2025 receives 790 global submissions across Asia, Africa
Global air travel forecasted to reach 9.8 billion passengers in 2025: ACI
Abu Dhabi to reuse 100% of treated water by 2026, says TAQA Water Solutions CEO
ISSI hosts session on Pakistan-Bangladesh relations & regional cooperation
Positive use of media essential for preventing fake news: Balochistan Governor J ..
Turbat University extends Spring 2026 admission deadline till October 31
IHC disposes of plea against Judge Humayun Dilawar
Misbah Khar meets Syrian Ambassador
DC chairs meeting regarding Kohat division development project
Police intensify operations against drugs suppliers, illegal arm holders, 7 held
Justice Jahangiri starts hearing cases after restoration
Bail pleas of five accused in APP mega corruption case adjourned till Wednesday
More Stories From Middle East
-
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with CEO of Robinhood2 minutes ago
-
UAE President receives Global Rail Exhibition and Conference delegation2 minutes ago
-
Ahmed bin Saeed inaugurates 27th edition of WETEX2 minutes ago
-
UAE President receives Armenia’s Minister of Internal Affairs17 minutes ago
-
UAE President meets with Ruler of Fujairah17 minutes ago
-
World Maritime Day Parallel Event 2025 features global dialogue on ocean sustainability, maritime in ..1 hour ago
-
UAE plays key role as global trading, logistics hub for global maritime decision-making: Energy Mini ..1 hour ago
-
UAE participates in Arab Cybersecurity Ministers Council's meeting in Riyadh1 hour ago
-
SIARA 2025 receives 790 global submissions across Asia, Africa1 hour ago
-
Global air travel forecasted to reach 9.8 billion passengers in 2025: ACI2 hours ago
-
Fully autonomous vehicles could unlock US$18.7 billion opportunity for Gulf economies by 20352 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi to reuse 100% of treated water by 2026, says TAQA Water Solutions CEO2 hours ago