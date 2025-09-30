Open Menu

UAE President Meets With Ruler Of Fujairah

Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2025 | 10:00 PM

UAE President meets with Ruler of Fujairah

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) ABU DHABI, 30th September, 2025 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, Their Highnesses exchanged cordial greetings with guests at the Majlis and engaged in warm conversation.

The meeting also covered several topics of national importance and issues relevant to citizens.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.

H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; and Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; along with a number of Sheikhs, senior officials, UAE citizens, and guests.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi September Court

Recent Stories

SIARA 2025 receives 790 global submissions across ..

SIARA 2025 receives 790 global submissions across Asia, Africa

1 hour ago
 Global air travel forecasted to reach 9.8 billion ..

Global air travel forecasted to reach 9.8 billion passengers in 2025: ACI

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi to reuse 100% of treated water by 2026, ..

Abu Dhabi to reuse 100% of treated water by 2026, says TAQA Water Solutions CEO

2 hours ago
 ISSI hosts session on Pakistan-Bangladesh relation ..

ISSI hosts session on Pakistan-Bangladesh relations & regional cooperation

2 hours ago
 Positive use of media essential for preventing fak ..

Positive use of media essential for preventing fake news: Balochistan Governor J ..

2 hours ago
 Turbat University extends Spring 2026 admission de ..

Turbat University extends Spring 2026 admission deadline till October 31

2 hours ago
IHC disposes of plea against Judge Humayun Dilawar

IHC disposes of plea against Judge Humayun Dilawar

2 hours ago
 Misbah Khar meets Syrian Ambassador

Misbah Khar meets Syrian Ambassador

2 hours ago
 DC chairs meeting regarding Kohat division develop ..

DC chairs meeting regarding Kohat division development project

2 hours ago
 Police intensify operations against drugs supplier ..

Police intensify operations against drugs suppliers, illegal arm holders, 7 held

2 hours ago
 Justice Jahangiri starts hearing cases after resto ..

Justice Jahangiri starts hearing cases after restoration

2 hours ago
 Bail pleas of five accused in APP mega corruption ..

Bail pleas of five accused in APP mega corruption case adjourned till Wednesday

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East