Mansour Bin Zayed Receives Iraqi Defence Minister

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 06:15 PM

Mansour bin Zayed receives Iraqi Defence Minister

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, today received the visiting Iraqi Defence, Minister Juma Inad Saadoun and his accompanying delegation, at Qasr Al Watan.

Sheikh Mansour and Saadoun discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries in all fields to maintain regional stability in the best interest and to achieve progress for the two fraternal countries and peoples.

Among those who attended the meeting were Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Hamad Abdul Rahman Al-Midfa, Secretary-General of the Federal Supreme Council Affairs in the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, and Faris Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Advisor at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.

More Stories From Middle East

