Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law on Dubai Real Estate Regulatory Authority

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2019) In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has issued Law No. 4 of 2019 pertaining to Dubai’s Real Estate Regulatory Agency, RERA.

The new law includes restructuring the legal provisions of the agency, which was established pursuant to Law No. 16 of 2007. According to the new Law, the objectives of RERA include contributing to the development of Dubai’s real estate sector within an integrated system of regulatory and monetary procedures and enhancing the sector’s contribution to Dubai’s economy. Furthermore, RERA will work to provide a secure environment for real estate projects in order to protect the rights of developers and investors, implement new projects and programmes that enable them to explore new real estate opportunities and promote professional and ethical standards in the industry.

Pursuant to this Law, RERA is responsible for regulating and overseeing real estate development escrow accounts; accrediting financial institutions that are qualified to manage real estate development escrow accounts; and approving regulations that govern development, brokerage and management of real estate including joint property.

RERA also monitors real estate advertisements published in media outlets in the Emirate; develops and launches awareness programmes in collaboration with the Dubai Real Estate Institute to educate the public about their rights and responsibilities; and prepares and updates policies designed to balance supply and demand.

Under this Law, the Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai will appoint the CEO of RERA and will also issue the regulations and resolutions required for the implementation of the provisions of this Law that substitutes Law No. 16 of 2007. Dubai Land Department will replace RERA in registering real estate rental contracts and regulating the relationship between property owners and tenants and any other matter related to real estate rental contracts.

Any provision in any other legislation will be repealed to the extent that it contradicts the provisions of this Law. This Law shall be effective from the day of issuance, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.