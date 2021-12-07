Russia confirms 31,096 new covid-19 cases over past 24 hours

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2021) Russia has confirmed 31,096 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,864,845, reported Sputnik.

The Federal response centre said on Tuesday these cases have been confirmed in 85 regions in Russia, including 2,231 cases (7.2 percent) without clinical symptoms. The rate of increase stands at 0​​​.32 percent.

Moscow registered 2,573 new COVID-19 cases over the given period, followed by Saint Petersburg with 2,381 new cases, and the Moscow region with 2,208 new cases, it added.

The response centre also reported 1,182 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 283,644. In the same 24 hours, 34,615 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 8,565,091.