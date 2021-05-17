TiE to shine Flame of entrepreneurship with its Global Summit in Dubai

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2021) Dubai chapter of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) announced that it will host the largest-ever TiE Global Summit (TGS2021) for the first time in the UAE in December 2021.

More than 2000 entrepreneurs, investors, world leaders, successful celebrities are expected to attend the summit, along with TiE chapters from the United States, Europe, Africa, India, and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

The proceedings of TGS2021 started with the ceremonial lighting of the Flame of Entrepreneurship in Silicon Valley, the birthplace of TiE, and will go on a worldwide journey through more than 40 TiE Chapters marking major milestones and initiatives across the globe. The flame will reach the UAE in October where it will be hosted by various TiE partner organisations, key UAE entrepreneurship ecosystem stakeholders and at major events happening throughout the last quarter of the year. The Flame of Entrepreneurship will subsequently, make its way to TiE Global Summit 2021 before continuing its legacy journey.

TGS2021 will be held as a celebration of the Spirit of Entrepreneurship, under the theme Spark, Sustain and Shine - taking inspiration from the main characteristics of the Flame. The summit provides global entrepreneurs with a platform for funding, insights into strategies to grow and scale businesses with a focus on new start-up ideas and investments. The event will also provide an opportunity for entrepreneurs to network, share ideas and interact with investors, business leaders, and policymakers across the globe, besides allowing investors access to the world’s brightest minds to fulfil their investment objectives.

Praveen Tailam, Chair TiE Global commented, "TiE Global Summit is the coming together of the best in the entrepreneurial ecosystem that TiE is proud to be part of. The TGS2021 will be a celebration of the spirit of entrepreneurship."

A report by the MIT Enterprise Forum (MITEF) highlighted the rise of MENA entrepreneurship as the start-up scene matures. The region’s large and young population with a relatively high level of digital connectivity has contributed to the emergence of a vibrant start-up ecosystem in the MENA region. According to the 2021 MENA Venture Investment report, the MENA region in 2020 saw a record of US$1 billion of investment in start-ups, highlighting the fast-paced growth of potential start-ups in the region.

Mahesh Jaishankar, Co-Chair TiE Global Summit 2021, explained that the TiE Global Summit will be two days of inspiring keynotes, fireside chats and interactive experiences with the world’s best – each one brimming with lessons of success and glimpses of tomorrow.

"The UAE has been ranked first in the middle East and fourth globally in the Global Entrepreneurship Index (GEI) 2020. The progress made by the UAE’s entrepreneurs reflects their unparalleled efforts despite the challenges imposed by the pandemic," Jaishankar added.