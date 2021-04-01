UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE An Inspiring Model Of Integrating People Of Determination Into Community: Shamsa Bint Hamdan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 04:15 PM

UAE an inspiring model of integrating People of Determination into community: Shamsa bint Hamdan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2021) H.H. Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, wife of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Honorary President of the Emirates Autism Society, has said that the UAE’s support for People of Determination has made it an inspiring model of their integration into the community, highlighting the country’s efforts to adopt strategies and initiatives that provide them with decent lives.

On the occasion of the annual World Autism Awareness Day on 2nd April, Sheikha Shamsa said, "The country’s key objective is to support people of determination, as well as reinforce their capacities, empower them, and fully integrate them into the labour market.

"

"By participating in the activities of World Autism Awareness Day, the Emirates Autism Society is helping to create a suitable environment for people of determination suffering from autism and is supporting programmes that will enable them to realise their potential, in cooperation and coordination with relevant partners, as well as with the public and Federal government authorities," she added.

At the end of her statement, Sheikha Shamsa lauded the cooperation between government authorities, departments and public sector organisations, which highlights the community’s keenness to positively integrate people of determination.

Related Topics

World UAE Wife April Market From Government Labour

Recent Stories

OPPO F19 Pro’s 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 Provide ..

15 minutes ago

PITB-Chirp will Work together to Transform Lahore ..

17 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,315 new COVID-19 cases, 2,435 reco ..

1 hour ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

20 minutes ago

Govt provides relief to common man despite POL pri ..

20 minutes ago

Young girl commits suicide in faisalabad

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.