UAE an inspiring model of integrating People of Determination into community: Shamsa bint Hamdan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2021) H.H. Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, wife of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Honorary President of the Emirates Autism Society, has said that the UAE’s support for People of Determination has made it an inspiring model of their integration into the community, highlighting the country’s efforts to adopt strategies and initiatives that provide them with decent lives.

On the occasion of the annual World Autism Awareness Day on 2nd April, Sheikha Shamsa said, "The country’s key objective is to support people of determination, as well as reinforce their capacities, empower them, and fully integrate them into the labour market.

"

"By participating in the activities of World Autism Awareness Day, the Emirates Autism Society is helping to create a suitable environment for people of determination suffering from autism and is supporting programmes that will enable them to realise their potential, in cooperation and coordination with relevant partners, as well as with the public and Federal government authorities," she added.

At the end of her statement, Sheikha Shamsa lauded the cooperation between government authorities, departments and public sector organisations, which highlights the community’s keenness to positively integrate people of determination.