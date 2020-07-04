UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Citizens And Residents Are Now Able To Travel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 01:15 AM

UAE citizens and residents are now able to travel

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2020) ABU DHABI, 3rd July 2020 (WAM) - The United Arab Emirates, represented by the National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, has today announced that all citizens and residents in the UAE are now able travel in accordance with the health preventive and precautionary requirements enforced within the UAE’s airports and the destinations’ regulations.

The UAE’s national carriers, as well as international carriers, will operate their flights according to a classification system, based on several health and safety standards.

The UAE’s travel protocol will apply in accordance with the destination and will be dependent on factors such as public health, health checks upon arrival at the destination and when returning back to the UAE, quarantine and self-monitoring of the health of the traveller. In addition to this precautionary guidelines and procedures will apply.

Compulsory requirements must be adhered to before departure and upon arrival from all travel destinations.

Only UAE nationals must register with ‘Twajudi’ to facilitate communication with them while traveling. Citizens and residents must perform a Covid19 examination before travel, depending on the health regulations at the desired destination. This may require a test result within 48 hours of the travel period.

The results of the examination should be presented either through the Al Hosn application or by showing a medical certificate as proof of the negative result, in order to prove that the individual is free from Covid19 to the authorities at the arrival destination.

Travel will only be permitted if the individual receives a negative result and they must obtain international health insurance, which is valid throughout the period of travel, and covers the desired destination.

Returning residents must ensure that there is no violation of the declared regulations and procedures, the most important being the pre-examination in the countries where laboratories are available, before they return to the UAE.

It is not advised for people over the age of 70 or for those with chronic diseases to travel due to the increased risks associated.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates May July Citizenship 2020 All From

Recent Stories

MoHAP conducts over 54,000 additional COVID-19 tes ..

25 minutes ago

Russian Arms Giant Almaz-Antey's MH17 Materials Sh ..

26 minutes ago

Turkish minister in Libya for defence cooperation ..

26 minutes ago

Israel companies announce deal with UAE firm in vi ..

28 minutes ago

Governor rule cannot be overlooked in Sindh: Halee ..

28 minutes ago

Head of Libyan Parliament Says Russian Bank Accoun ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.