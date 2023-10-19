UAE Cyber Security Council, ATRC ink agreement to strengthen nation’s cryptographic and cybersecurity landscape

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2023) In a bid to curb cybersecurity challenges, the UAE Cyber Security Council (UAE CSC) and Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) today joined forces to cooperate on shaping a more secure and private global information society.

Dr. Dr. Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Chairman of the UAE Cyber Security Council, and Shahab Issa Abu Shahab, Director-General of ATRC, signed the agreement on the sidelines of GITEX GLOBAL 2023, currently underway at the Dubai World Trade Centre, in the presence of senior representatives of the two entities.

Recognising the potential of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) as a double-edged sword, the entities resolved to make the world a safer place by collaborating in the cryptography and cybersecurity fields.

Within the scope of the wide-ranging agreement, both councils will roll out a raft of initiatives – from cryptographic migration and deployments, and educational programmes that build awareness, to jointly conducting R&D on cryptographic and privacy-preserving technologies. The synergy between the UAE CSC and ATRC includes operational deployments, cooperation, deterrence, prevention, and response to cyber-attacks.

Both entities are required to actively participate in mutual training workshops and programmes, organised by each other, to collaboratively oversee the governance of cryptography and its technical processes in alignment with national laws.

Together, they will work towards the development of comprehensive national encryption standards, fostering cooperation and ensuring compliance with legal frameworks.

Dr. Al Kuwaiti said, “In line with our remit, the UAE Cyber Security Council looks forward to the opportunity to collaborate with like-minded partners from all sectors to safeguard Federal entities, and other organisations and individuals from cyber threats. We fully appreciate that technology today is a great leveller, and that innovation needs to be a national priority. We drive innovation through our networks with entities, nations, and governments locally and around the world."

Abu Shahab stated, “As a research and development entity, the Advanced Technology Research Council is looking forward to the partnership with the UAE Cyber Security Council to work on innovation and policies. Together, we are dedicated to crafting robust cryptographic and cybersecurity frameworks that will create a lasting positive impact, safeguarding the digital future for all.”