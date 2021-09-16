UAE leaders congratulate Mexican President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, or 'Grito de Dolores', observed on 16th September.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages of congratulations to the Mexican President, on the occasion.